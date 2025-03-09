England's Harry Brook pulls out of IPL deal with Delhi Capitals for second consecutive season, could face ban

Harry Brook has withdrawn from the IPL for the second year running after pulling out of his deal with Delhi Capitals, Sky Sports News understands.

The England batter - linked to the vacant white-ball captaincy role with his country following Jos Buttler's resignation after the Champions Trophy exit - could now face a two-year ban from the IPL.

A suspension for overseas players, who withdraw from the T20 competition after the auction, came into place after the franchises became frustrated at late pull outs. Tournament officials have however stated exceptions can be made for injury or medical issues.

Image: Brook could now face a two-year suspension from the IPL under new rules

Neither the IPL, Delhi Capitals or the ECB have commented on Brook's withdrawal.

Brook opted against playing for Delhi in last year's IPL following the death of his grandmother.

The 26-year-old is an all-format player for England and any leadership role - either in 50-over cricket, the T20 game or both - would add to his workload.

Image: Brook is set to be a pivotal player for England in Test series against India and Australia

England have a busy year of Test cricket coming up with five games at home to India this summer followed by an away Ashes tour from November as the look to win the urn in Australia for the first time since 2010/11.

Brook has played one season in the IPL to date, featuring for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 when he scored a 55-ball century against Kolkata Knight Riders but mustered just 190 runs in 11 matches overall.

The 2025 IPL - live on Sky Sports - begins on Saturday March 22 as defending champions Kolkata play Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.