Will Bazball work for England against Australia in The Ashes? Darren Lehmann has his doubts

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann believes his country will beat England in The Ashes, saying Bazball will not work on spicy pitches against a strong bowling attack.

Ben Stokes' tourists will be looking to win The Ashes away from home for the first time since 2010/11 when they visit Australia from November 2025 to January 2026.

England have lost 13 and drawn two of their 15 Tests in Australia since that Andrew Strauss-led triumph but there is optimism the front-foot style of play instilled by Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, dubbed Bazball, can end that barren run.

Image: Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes will plot how to win back The Ashes in Australia next winter

However, Lehmann - who is now head coach at Northamptonshire in county cricket - expects his country to defeat England again, feeling the tourists' philosophy will not stand up to the "pressures" of an Ashes series and a bowling unit set to comprise Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

The 55-year-old told Sky Sports News: "England have been exciting to watch, a joy. For me, will they win The Ashes? I don't think so but that's just me being an Aussie."

'Bazball doesn't work on pitches that do a bit'

In 2024, England lost 4-1 in India before home series victories over West Indies and Sri Lanka were followed by a 2-1 defeat in Pakistan and a 2-1 success in New Zealand.

Lehmann, Australia coach between 2013 and 2018, added: "They are well led by those two [Stokes and McCullum]. They have had a bit of a hiccup of late with Bazball, haven't won too many games, so that is a challenge.

"Are they a chance to win The Ashes? They have a chance but they will have to play very well. They haven't won a Test in Australia for something like 15 years, so it will need a big turnaround.

Image: Australia swept Sri Lanka 2-0 on the road in January after beating India at home

"It is something they could do if they get on a bit of a roll but I just think the bowling attack Australia put out there and on the wickets we play will be a real contest for them.

"Bazball has been excellent and works on flat wickets but as soon as the wicket does anything it doesn't really work.

"I haven't seen it work on a wicket that does something and in Australia the wickets will do a bit. I can't see it performing under that sort of pressure in the Ashes."

Lehmann: England will dominate home summer

England play India in a five-Test series at home ahead of The Ashes, starting at Headingley on June 20, after a four-day game against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge from May 22.

Image: England ended their Test year in 2024 with a 2-1 series victory in New Zealand

McCullum's men also face white-ball assignments versus West Indies and South Africa as they look to rebound from a group-stage exit at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan this winter.

Lehmann expects England to enjoy an unbeaten summer on home turf, adding: "India are a very good cricket team but England will win at home. That's just what happens.

"I think they will dominate the summer and put a lot of questions to bed - then get to Australia where the real questions start.

"They will bounce back as a one-day side and I don't think they will lose a game this summer."