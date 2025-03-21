IPL 2025 predictions: Most sixes? Champions? Is this MS Dhoni's last year? Matt Kabir Floyd makes his picks

The 2024 IPL was one of the most memorable seasons ever, especially if you like watching the ball fly out of the park!

It was the highest-scoring season (by a mile) and we saw some eye-watering totals that had to be seen to be believed. So, will the bowlers bite back this year or are we on for another season where batting records are smashed to smithereens?

We'll find out over the next two months and this is what you need to look out for...

What's new?

A lot. It's the first season after the latest mega auction so every squad has a very different look to it. In fact the hapless Punjab Kings only have three players from last season!

Image: Jos Buttler has moved to Gujarat Titans from Rajasthan Royals in the IPL

Half the teams have new captains and there have been some big moves, including Rishabh Pant bought by Lucknow Super Giants for the highest fee ever (£2.5m) and Jos Buttler to Gujarat Titans.

Punjab have nicked Kolkata's title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc will now call Delhi home.

As usual there will be some emerging stars to keep your eyes peeled for, including the youngest player signed in the IPL. If Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a game for Rajasthan Royals there will be a media storm…he's only 13 years old!

Player to watch?

Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Last year Abhishek and Travis Head rewrote the rule book on how to bat in the powerplay. The end result was some of the most incredible ball-striking seen in the history of T20 cricket.

Image: Abhishek Sharma is a dominant player for Sunrisers Hyderabad at the top of the order

Twelve months on, the young Indian left-hander now has two T20 International hundreds to his name and is looking to continue to stamp his authority on one of India's opening spots in the face of some very stiff competition.

When the Sunrisers start off their innings make sure you are settled into the sofa with some popcorn - enjoy the show!

Englishman to impress?

Phil Salt (Royal Challengers Bangalore). I fancy Will Jacks to show England what they have been missing with a strong season for Mumbai but I'll go with Salt to make the biggest impression.

Image: England's Phil Salt previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders but is now on RCB's books

He's already had success in the IPL with Kolkata, won't be overawed by the occasion and should enjoy the small boundaries at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

English fans might want to get behind RCB again this year - Salt is joined by Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone. They're coached by Andy Flower and Mo Bobat is director of cricket. Maybe they should change their name to ECB?!

Surprise package?

Delhi Capitals. They have missed out on the play-offs for three years in a row but I think they've a good chance of a top-four finish this year after what looks like a good auction for them.

Letting Pant go allowed them to bring in KL Rahul for half the price as well as Starc and Faf du Plessis.

Image: Axar Patel will be Delhi Capitals captain in 2025

Starc could give them the cutting edge with the ball they lacked last season, while they have one of the best spin attacks in Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav and the top six looks seriously exciting. As long as the first XI stays relatively fit and Axar settles in quickly as captain, they will be a threat to anyone.

Who will hit the most sixes?

Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad). Abhishek won this accolade last year and as an opener has a great chance to do so again as he will face a lot of balls but I fancy his team-mate Klaasen to explode once more.

No ground is big enough for him when he gets his eye in. As long as he gets enough time at the crease there will be a few balls lost!

Is this MS Dhoni's last year?

I hope not! With Dhoni it is so hard to tell as he is the master at keeping his cards close to his chest. These days he only comes in for brief cameos down the order which may help preserve his body for another season next year.

Image: Will Dhoni produce any cameos down the order for CSK?

One thing is for sure - retirement will be done on his terms. In true Dhoni style there will be little fanfare and we will probably only hear about it after he has played his last game.

Who will win?

Bearing in mind that I went for Mumbai Indians last year I may not be the best person to ask!

I do think Mumbai will be a lot stronger this year (even without Jasprit Bumrah for the first few games) but after they burned me in 2024 I can't go with them again.

Image: Sunrisers are Matt's tip to win the title in 2025

Gujarat bought well at the auction and look to have a strong bowling attack and top three. If pushed, though, I'll go with Sunrisers to go one better than last year and lift the trophy.

The bowling attack has been revamped and the batting has a similarly frightening look to last season. If they come bottom then this will be the last time I try to predict the winner!

