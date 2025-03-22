Heather Knight to be replaced as England Women's captain by ECB after Women's Ashes thrashing

Heather Knight will be replaced as captain of the England Women's cricket team after their dismal Ashes thrashing, the ECB has confirmed.

Knight has captained England Women 199 times since 2016 but will leave the role after a disappointing few months, where they failed to progress from the group stage at the T20 World Cup before losing all seven matches in the multi-format Ashes series.

The ECB confirmed last month it would have an "honest review" about England becoming the first side to be whitewashed 16-0 since the multi-format series was established in 2013, with Jon Lewis since axed as head coach.

A new captain will also be appointed "to lead the team into a new era", a decision Sky Sports News understands was not Knight's, with a successor expected to be announced soon.

"Captaining my country for the last nine years has been the biggest honour of my life and I will look back on my tenure with an enormous sense of pride," said Knight, who will continue to be available for England selection.

"I have loved the challenge of leading the team, but all good things come to an end and it's time for me to go back into the ranks and focus on being the best batter and team-mate that I can be for the team."

Knight, 34, led England to a home World Cup victory in 2017 and to two other ICC tournament finals, overseeing 134 wins as skipper - second on the list of England Women's all-time most successful captains.

She also led the team to a record-breaking run of eight consecutive ODI series wins, including defeating Australia in the 2023 home Ashes, in which England also won the IT20 series to draw a thrilling Women's Ashes.

"Winning the ICC Women's World Cup on home turf at Lord's in 2017 will always be a huge highlight, but being a part of the huge steps forward made in the women's game off the pitch brings me just as much pride," Knight added.

"I have loved being England captain, it's been the most rewarding period of my career, but for now I'm excited to focus on my batting and supporting the team and the new captain in the best way I can."

Knight made her England debut in 2010 and 10 years later became the first England men's or women's player to score an international century in all three formats of the game.

Richard Gould, ECB chief executive officer, said: "I'm immensely thankful for everything Heather has given in her time as captain. The World Cup win and the thrilling 2023 Women's Ashes will live long in the memory.

"Heather's influence as captain has extended far beyond her impact on the pitch. Through her leadership and dedication, she has inspired many women and girls to get involved in the sport, fuelling the transformation of women's cricket we have seen since 2016.

"As one of the world's best batters, I look forward to watching Heather play on for England for many years to come."

England lost all seven matches in Australia across January and February, with 3-0 sweeps in the one-day international and T20 international series followed by an innings defeat in the sole Test.

They play West Indies and India in home white-ball fixtures this summer before travelling to India in the autumn for the 50-over World Cup.

