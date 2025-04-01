James Anderson could keep playing till 45: Former England bowler 'not ruling out three more years' with Lancashire

James Anderson is set to miss the first month of the County Championship season due to injury but believes he could play for another three years.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker retired from international cricket last year but signed a one-year deal with home county Lancashire for the 2025 season.

The 42-year-old picked up a calf injury in pre-season training, ruling him out of Lancashire's first block of matches in April, but Anderson believes he could play another three years and to the age of 45.

"I really want to focus on this year and do as well as I can," Anderson told BBC Sport on Tuesday.

"I am not ruling out playing for another one, two or three years. I don't think you should limit yourself with that."

Anderson's friend and former team-mate Glen Chapple played at Lancashire until he was 41, while Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens was 46 when he played his last first-class match in 2022.

"I know my body can take quite a lot when it comes to bowling in four-day cricket," Anderson said. "I feel fortunate I'm in this position, I want to give as much as I can."

Anderson's international retirement last summer came following discussions with England head coach Brendon McCullum, who wanted to modify his side's bowling attack in building towards the 2025/26 Ashes in Australia.

But the skilful seam bowler, who turns 43 on July 30, said that proving England wrong is not a motivating factor behind his decision to keep playing.

"The best part of playing a team sport is winning as a team, and if your focus drifts away from that it's not as enjoyable and you don't perform as well," he said.

Anderson's deal at Lancashire also covers the Vitality Blast, meaning he could make a first appearance in the T20 format since 2014. He put himself forward for this year's IPL auction and Hundred draft too, but was not selected.

Anderson hasn't played any cricket since his farewell England Test against West Indies at Lord's last summer, with the 188-Test veteran enjoying stints as England's bowling coach since.

He doesn't have a formal coaching role with England but could still work with the squad during the summer. However, he insists playing for Lancashire will be his priority.

"I want to give playing a good go, so that's what I've told them," Anderson said. "I want to prioritise playing cricket for Lancs.

"If there's opportunities throughout the summer where they want me to come in and do stuff, we'll have to cross that bridge."

County Championship - opening fixtures

All matches begin at 11am on Friday, April 4

Division One

Essex vs Surrey (Chelmsford)

Hampshire vs Yorkshire (Utilita Bowl)

Nottinghamshire vs Durham (Trent Bridge)

Somerset vs Worcestershire (Taunton)

Warwickshire vs Sussex (Edgbaston)

Division Two

Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire (Derby)

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire (Cardiff)

Middlesex vs Lancashire (Lord's)

Northamptonshire vs Kent (Northampton)

