Harry Brook named as new England men's T20 and one-day international captain following Jos Buttler's resignation

Harry Brook has been announced as the new England T20 and one-day international captain, taking over from Jos Buttler.

Buttler stepped down as white-ball captain after a disappointing Champions Trophy tournament, which saw England knocked out in the group stage after losing all three of their matches.

Brook, 26, will take over the reins and his first games in charge come at the end of May with a home series against West Indies, featuring three Metro Bank ODIs and three Vitality T20s - live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Brook said: "It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.

"I want to thank my family and coaches who've supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn't be in this position without them.

"There's so much talent in this country, and I'm looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events.

"I'm excited to get going and give it everything I've got."

Brook taking charge in both white-ball formats is a move that had looked likely ever since he pulled out of an IPL deal with Delhi Capitals to prioritise international cricket.

The Yorkshireman's sole England captaincy experience is the five-match ODI series at home to Australia last September, which the hosts lost 3-2, as he stepped in for the then-injured Buttler, earning praise for his tactical awareness and calm leadership.

He has been a key part of England's white-ball set-up since making his debut in January 2022 and is widely regarded as one of the country's most gifted batters across all formats.

Currently ranked No 2 in the ICC world batting rankings in Test cricket, Brook has spent the past year as vice-captain in both the ODI and T20 formats.

To date, Brook has played 26 ODIs for England, scoring 816 runs at an average of 34.00, with a top score of 110. In T20 internationals, he has earned 44 caps and a highest score of 81 and was part of the team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022.

Key: Brook has an excellent cricketing brain

Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket, said: "I'm delighted that Harry Brook has accepted the role as England's white-ball captain across both formats. He's been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.

"Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments."

Morgan: Brook is an incredibly talented player

Former England captain Eoin Morgan said Brook could be the right choice in the long term. Speaking last week, he told Sky Sports News: "If you highlight something that's in three years, four years, somebody like Harry Brook would do a magnificent job.

"He had the captaincy at the end of our summer last year against a really strong Australian side and I thought he was impressive.

"We know Harry Brook as this incredibly talented player that we're seeing grow and get better year on year, which is just a joy to watch. But the leadership role didn't seem to weigh on him.

"The testing element for me was after they lost a game in which I thought England played well, was just to see how they bounced back as team.

"The test is always when the team gets pushed back and for me they bounced back terrifically. Came back fighting, came back punching and it wasn't reckless. It was clear, confident, calculated. For me, that's a really good sign."

