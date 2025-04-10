Ellyse Perry: Hampshire Hawks sign Australian cricketing icon for Vitality Blast

Cricketing icon Ellyse Perry will play for Hampshire Hawks in this summer's Vitality Blast.

The Australian, widely regarded as one of the greatest female cricketers of all time, will play for Hampshire this July after being confirmed as an overseas signing.

The 34-year-old all-rounder will be available for six Vitality Blast fixtures as well as two Metro Bank One Day Cup matches, while Perry will be able to play on Vitality Blast Finals Day, should Hampshire qualify.

"I'm really looking forward to joining the Hampshire team this summer," Perry said.

"The club has been a leader within the women's game for the last 10 years and I'm excited to have the opportunity to join the team at such an exciting time for domestic cricket in England.

"There's always a great atmosphere at Utilita Bowl and I can't wait to walk out as part of the home team for the first time on Sunday July 6."

Perry is the world's top-ranked women's all-rounder, boasting numerous accolades, including two-time ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year, named ICC Player of the Decade in 2020 and winning Australia's Women's International Cricketer of the Year on three occasions.

The youngest-ever cricketer, male or female, to represent Australia, Perry has been at the top of the game for the best part of 20 years and is one of the most decorated athletes in the world.

Perry has won the T20 World Cup on six occasions, is a two-time ODI World Cup winner, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, double Women's Big Bash champion, won 11 Women's National Cricket League titles and is the undisputed Women's Ashes champion as a five-time winner, the all-time leading run scorer and wicket taker.

She is set to make her Hampshire debut at Chesterfield on July 4 against The Blaze, before making her Utilita Bowl debut for the Hawks against Somerset on July 6.

The 2025 Vitality Blast starts on Friday May 30 and concludes with the first-ever Vitality Blast Women's Finals Day at The Kia Oval in London on July 27.