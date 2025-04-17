Andrew Flintoff documentary reveals ‘frustrations’ at Top Gear crash speculation

Andrew Flintoff speaks of the "frustrations" he felt as speculation raged following his Top Gear car crash, in a trailer for his upcoming documentary.

A 90-minute film titled "Flintoff", following the former England captain in the aftermath of the accident he experienced while filming for the BBC motoring show in 2022, is set to air later this month on Disney+.

And the first teaser shows Flintoff, who is back in cricket as head coach of England Lions and Northern Superchargers after a lengthy hiatus from the game, reflect on the incident.

Flintoff disappeared from view after sustaining serious facial injuries but eventually returned in a mentoring capacity with the England side in 2023 at the invitation of former team-mate Rob Key, now director of men's cricket at the ECB.

In the trailer, Flintoff says: "I remember everything about it, it's so vivid, this is what I'm left with. I've lived under the radar for seven months, one of the real frustrations was the speculation, that's why I'm doing this now, (about) what actually happened."

Later, he says "everyone wants more, you're just a commodity" while speaking about the press attention he experienced during his career. The trailer also shows a medical check-up where he appears to receive some facial treatment.

Image: Flintoff was left visibly scarred after the crash in December 2022

The former all-rounder also looks to the future, adding: "I've always been able to flick a switch…I've got to find that switch again. (It's) almost like I've had a reset and I'm trying to find out what I am now."

Members of Flintoff's family are also shown as contributors along with Gavin And Stacey creator James Corden and comedian Jack Whitehall, who both worked with Flintoff on panel show A League of Their Own.

The BBC "rested" Top Gear for the foreseeable future in 2023 after reaching a financial settlement with Flintoff, with the agreement reportedly worth £9m.