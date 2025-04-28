IPL: Fourteen-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes tournament history with second-fastest century

Fourteen-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a jaw-dropping 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League on Monday, firing Rajasthan Royals to victory against Gujarat Titans.

The schoolboy, who was signed up in the last auction at just 13, was making his third appearance in the world's premier T20 franchise tournament having memorably hit the first ball of his debut for six.

Opening the batting with India star Yashasvi Jaiswal, he confirmed his potential by smashing a sensational 101 from 38 deliveries and hitting the second-fastest century in the competition's history.

Only West Indian great Chris Gayle has a quicker IPL ton to his name, with Suryavanshi motoring past the likes of Yusuf Pathan (37), David Miller (38), Travis Head (39) and England's Will Jacks (41).

Suryavanshi blazed 11 sixes and seven fours against a pedigree attack featuring former world number one bowler Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and established India internationals Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.

He reached three figures by launching the mystery spin of Khan all the way over the midwicket boundary and was dismissed three balls later by Krishna, his place in the history books already secure.

Image: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after scoring a century

Jaiswal hugged the youngster as he left the field, as did incoming batter Nitish Rana, and there was an admirable show of respect from the Gujarat fielders, many of whom shook his hand as he took in the applause.

"The young man will leave the park to a standing ovation," former India captain Ravi Shastri said on commentary. "It's been such an innings."

'Dream' IPL century for fearless Suryavanshi

"It feels really good. It was my first century in the IPL in my third innings," Suryavanshi said. "What I've been practicing for the last three-four months, the result is showing.

"It is like a dream, to score a century in the IPL.

"No, no fear. I'm not thinking about all that, I am just focusing on playing."

Suryavanshi's batting partner Jaiswal, who saw out Rajasthan's victory with 70 runs from 40 balls, was full of praise for the teenage sensation.

"He has batted an incredible innings, one of the best I have seen," Jaiswal said. "He was incredible today.

"He played absolutely amazing shots, you can see he's worked really hard in the nets. He has the game, he has the temperament and mentality, I wish him all the luck to do well."

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Image: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored the second-fastest century in IPL history at the age of just 14

Suryavanshi became the youngest player bought in an IPL auction after being selected by Rajasthan Royals for £105,000.

His selection came just weeks after he smashed a 58-ball hundred for India U19s against Australia U19s in an unofficial Test in Chennai.

He has since hit U19 half-centuries against Sri Lanka and UAE, as well as 71 off 42 balls for Bihar against Broda in India's domestic 50-over competition.

Being born in 2011, he also created another record by becoming the first IPL cricketer born after the tournament began in 2008.

The previous youngest IPL debutant was Prayas Rai Burman, who featured in 2019 at 16 years and 154 days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the youngest international cricketer in the IPL, debuting at 17 in 2018 for Punjab Kings.

