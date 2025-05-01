Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Fourteen-year-old centurion out for two-ball duck in next IPL innings

Fourteen-year-old Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for a two-ball duck in his first IPL innings following on from his record-breaking century.

Suryavanshi hit a jaw-dropping 35-ball century - the second-fastest in IPL history - for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans on Monday, but mere days later was out without troubling the scorers.

In Thursday's match against Mumbai Indians, the teenager lasted only two balls, picking out Surrey and England's Will Jacks at mid-on off a Deepak Chahar full ball in the first over of the Royals' innings. Mumbai Indians won the match by 100 runs, ending Rajasthan Royals' hopes of qualifying for the play-offs.

The schoolboy, who was signed up in the last auction at just 13, was making just his fourth appearance in the world's premier T20 franchise tournament, having memorably hit the first ball of his debut for six before following that up with his hundred heroics in his third game.

Suryavanshi's record-breaking IPL century in stats

1 - No Indian has hit a faster IPL century than Suryavanshi

14 - the teenager is the youngest man to score a T20 century

11 - the number of sixes Suryavanshi smashed, the joint most by an Indian in an IPL innings, alongside Murali Vijay

35 - the number of deliveries it took Suryavanshi to reach a century, the second-fastest in the IPL after Chris Gayle's 30-delivery hundred for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Pune Warriors in 2013

93.06 - The percentage of Suryavanshi's score that came through boundaries - 94 runs out of 101. It is the highest proportion of runs in a century to come through boundaries in men's T20s

'Suryavanshi topic of discussion in every Indian household'

Indian cricket journalist Indrajit Sengupta, speaking to Sky Sports News:

"He will be a topic of discussion in every Indian household.

"You can't avoid the media, the social media. There will be sponsors running behind him now so he has to tackle all these and concentrate on his game and his cricketing journey.

"This is a difficult time for him as well as he has had early exposure, but I think he will get proper guidance from someone like [Rajasthan Royals head coach] Rahul Dravid for his future.

"In T20s, he is an immediate inclusion. I feel in two years he will be playing for the national team.

"He can obviously play for India in Test cricket as well, I wouldn't be surprised as Test cricket is changing.

"He has played one under-19 Test for India, against Australia, and scored 104 off 58 deliveries, so he had already been a sensation at junior levels.

"He started his career at five years old and his father created proper nets for him to practice. His father has sold his land to let his son play."

Suryavanshi became the youngest player bought in an IPL auction after being selected by Rajasthan Royals for £105,000.

Image: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi was picked up in the auction when only 13 years old

His selection came just weeks after he smashed a 58-ball hundred for India U19s against Australia U19s in an unofficial Test in Chennai.

He has since hit U19 half-centuries against Sri Lanka and UAE, as well as 71 off 42 balls for Bihar against Broda in India's domestic 50-over competition.

Being born in 2011, he also created another record by becoming the first IPL cricketer born after the tournament began in 2008.

The previous youngest IPL debutant was Prayas Rai Burman, who featured in 2019 at 16 years and 154 days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the youngest international cricketer in the IPL, debuting at 17 in 2018 for Punjab Kings.

