Nat Sciver-Brunt becoming England captain was 'straightforward' choice, says Charlotte Edwards

Charlotte Edwards has backed Nat Sciver-Brunt to lead England forward and insists she was a clear choice to take over as the team's new captain.

Sciver-Brunt, who has been on maternity leave after the birth of her first child, succeeds Heather Knight as skipper, having previously served as vice-captain.

Knight departed her post after nine years in the wake of England's 16-0 whitewash Ashes defeat, with Sciver-Brunt assuming the role with 259 appearances across all formats to her name.

"It was pretty straightforward. I was pretty sure it was going to be Nat," said Edwards.

"She leads from the front in what she does, she has the full respect of the group, and what I've been most impressed with are her leadership qualities.

"She's pretty laid back, quite unassuming for one of the best players in the world. I'll just hand her the reins on matchday and she'll do what she does best.

"It's her team and she's got to drive this team forward. She's very excited."

Sciver-Brunt was named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2022 and 2023 and is currently No 3 in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

She is tasked with reigniting England as they nurse the wounds of a heavily scrutinised Ashes campaign.

"Losing 16-0 isn't just because they're not fit enough, it's that Australia were better than us," said Edwards.

"It was clear in the winter. I call it the 'f' word. But I've been so impressed by the standards. They've clearly worked very hard in the period after the Ashes."

Sciver-Brunt's time as captain begins on May 21 with a white-ball series against the West Indies, followed by five T20s and three ODIs against the visiting India.

Edwards also insisted Sciver-Brunt's predecessor Knight will still play a significant role for England.

"For me it's about Heather enjoying her cricket and focusing on her batting. She's playing as well as I've ever seen her," said Edwards.

"We've had some good conversations around where I see her role in the team, and I also want to see her bowling a bit more.

"She's been great around the group, she gets on really well with Nat - they've been great friends for a number of years - and I genuinely think we're going to see Heather Knight score a lot of runs over the next couple of years."

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20: Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury

Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury Second T20: Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove

Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove Third T20: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)