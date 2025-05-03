Kagiso Rabada: South Africa bowler serving provisional suspension for 'recreational drug use'
Kagiso Rabada reveals he is serving provisional suspension for reactional drug use; South Africa and Gujarat Titans bowler returned home from the Indian Premier League last month; formal suspension yet to be confirmed by IPL or the International Cricket Council
Saturday 3 May 2025 15:01, UK
South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has revealed he is serving a provisional suspension after testing positive for a recreational drug.
Rabada, who sits second in the International Cricket Council Test bowling rankings, went back home after playing just two matches with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League last month.
The Titans said at the time he had done so to tend to an "important personal matter" and the 29-year-old disclosed this was due to returning an adverse analytical finding for a recreational substance.
Rabada expressed profound regret at his actions and is already looking at drawing a line under the incident although it is unclear when he will be able to resume his career, putting a question mark over his involvement in South Africa's World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's next month.
"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down," he said in a statement released by the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), the country's players' union.
"I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.
"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.
"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.
"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."
Rabada underlined his status as South Africa's pace spearhead and one of the world's finest bowlers when he became the quickest to reach 300 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled in October last year.
He briefly shot back up to the top of the ICC's Test bowling standings, having first gone to the summit in January 2018, but he has since been leapfrogged by India's Jasprit Bumrah.
Rabada has taken 327 wickets at an average of 22 from just 70 Tests while he has amassed a further 168 dismissals in 108 ODIs and 71 in 65 T20 internationals.
Sky Sports News has contacted the ICC for comment.