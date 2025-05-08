How cricket is affected by Pakistan-India tensions: PSL moved to UAE; ECB in contact with Foreign Office over safety

Pakistan Super League moved to UAE amid tensions on Pakistan-India border; England and Wales Cricket Board had monitored Foreign Office advice over any potential threat to safety with seven English players at PSL; Indian Premier League game moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad

The Pakistan Super League, in which England's James Vince is playing for Karachi Kings, has been moved to the UAE due to the tensions between Pakistan and India

The mounting tensions across the India-Pakistan border are having an impact on cricket with the Pakistan Super League moved to the UAE and an Indian Premier League game switching venues.

The schedule for the eight remaining games of the PSL, including dates and venues, will be announced in due course.

Thursday's PSL fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi - which was set to involve English players James Vince, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Luke Wood - was postponed.

That decision came following an emergency meeting after a drone fell within the Rawalpindi Stadium complex, which Pakistan says was from India.

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United had taken place at the same venue on Wednesday evening but all other matches will now switch to the United Arab Emirates.

Image: Tom Curran is one of the English players at the PSL

Of the eight remaining games, four were due to be held in Rawalpindi, one in Multan and three - including the final - in Lahore.

Lahore is another of the cities to be affected by drones.

In the Indian Premier League, meanwhile, Sunday's fixture between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has been moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad, due to "logistical challenges".

The Dharamsala airport has been closed in recent days as a result of the ongoing instability.

Punjab's match against Delhi Capitals was played in Dharamsala on Thursday but then abandoned after 10.1 overs due to a floodlight failure.

Image: Punjab Kings, captained by Shreyas Iyer (pictured), have seen their IPL game against Mumbai Indians moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad

ECB monitored Foreign Office advice over threat to safety

There are seven English players at the PSL with Vince (Karachi Kings), Wood and Kohler-Cadmore (both Peshawar Zalmi) joined by Sam Billings and Tom Curran, (both Lahore Qalandars) as well as Chris Jordan and David Willey (both Multan Sultans).

Ahead of confirmation that the PSL would leave Pakistan for the remainder of the 2025 season, the England and Wales Cricket Board said it was monitoring Foreign Office advice over any potential threat to safety.

A total of 15 individuals from the English game, including coaches and media representatives, are in a WhatsApp group and it is understood a group call took place on Wednesday to discuss developments with the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA). The PCA remains in contact with them.

Image: England's Chris Jordan (left) and David Willey (right) play for Multan Sultans in the PSL

What has happened on the India-Pakistan border?

On Wednesday, India attacked Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-administered parts of Kashmir, which a military spokesperson said had killed at least 31 civilians and wounded 46.

India explained its original strikes were in retaliation for the terrorist attack on April 22, in which at least 26 people were shot dead.

India accused Pakistan of supporting those behind the attack - an allegation Pakistan has denied.

Gambhir: India should not play cricket against Pakistan

India men's cricket coach Gautam Gambhir said earlier this week, before Tuesday's airstrikes, that the two nations should not play cricket matches against each other while tensions remain.

The two countries have not met outside of ICC events and the Asia Cup since 2013, with their previous fixture taking place in Dubai earlier this year as part of the Men's Champions Trophy.

Image: India head coach Gautam Gambhir says the team should not play Pakistan while tensions are ongoing

India and Pakistan could face each other at the Women's World Cup in October and the Men's T20 World Cup in 2026 but those games would be at a neutral venue.

Gambhir said: "Ultimately, this is government's decision whether we play them or not.

"I have said this before also: no cricket match or Bollywood or any other interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian citizens.

"Matches will keep happening, movies will be made, singers will continue to perform, but nothing comes close to losing a loved one in your family."