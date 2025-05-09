Indian Premier League: England would consider hosting IPL matches after season suspension
Indian Premier League has been suspended for one week as tensions with Pakistan continue to rise; remainder of the Pakistan Super League season has been suspended; England could consider hosting IPL matches if the cricket board receives a request to help complete the tournament
Friday 9 May 2025 22:14, UK
England would consider hosting Indian Premier League (IPL) matches if the England and Wales Cricket Board receives a request to help complete the tournament from the Indian and international cricket authorities, Sky Sports News understands.
The IPL has been suspended for a week in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
Discussions about how to complete the tournament are ongoing in India.
Moving matches to venues in England would be difficult due to the busy schedule of the domestic and international seasons.
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) also confirmed it was suspending games indefinitely, abandoning a plan to complete fixtures in the UAE.
After the IPL suspension, the BCCI, which governs cricket in India, plans to discuss the situation with the government, teams and broadcasters and hopes to announce a new schedule.
The IPL still has 12 games to be played in the group stage before a knockout stage featuring four play-off matches.
An IPL statement read: "The remainder of ongoing IPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect for one week.
"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans.
"While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders."
ECB in regular contact with English IPL players
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday there has been regular dialogue with the 10 English players involved in the competition.
That has been through a combination of the ECB, their security advisers, and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).
Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Sam Curran, and Jamie Overton have all featured this year.
Is India's Test series in England in doubt?
India's upcoming Test tour of England, which takes place from June-August, is expected to go ahead as planned, the ECB has confirmed.
India are due to face England in a five-Test series this summer, starting at Headingley on June 20 and concluding at The Kia Oval on July 31.
- First Test: Friday June 20 to Tuesday June 24 - Headingley
- Second Test: Wednesday July 2 to Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston
- Third Test: Thursday July 10 to Monday July 14 - Lord's
- Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23 to Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford
- Fifth Test: Thursday July 31 to Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval
What could this mean for India vs Pakistan matches?
Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton:
“It is a hugely sensitive issue and there are things far more important than cricket but it’s a reminder of how interconnected everything is in the epicentre of cricket in the subcontinent.
"When these sorts of issues rise up, it has significant knock-on effects on the game.
“India and Pakistan have not played bilaterally since 2013 and that seems ever further away. They only play in ICC events and that may not be possible right now.”
What has happened on the India-Pakistan border?
On Wednesday, India carried out missile strikes in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-administered parts of Kashmir, which a military spokesperson said had killed at least 31 civilians and wounded 46.
India explained its original strikes were in retaliation for the terrorist attack on April 22, in which at least 26 people were shot dead.
India accused Pakistan of supporting those behind the attack - an allegation Pakistan has denied.