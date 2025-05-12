Indian Premier League to resume on Saturday following India-Pakistan ceasefire
The Indian Premier League will return on Saturday May 17, just over one week after it was suspended; Pakistan Super League was also suspended last week amid rising tensions between neighbouring countries
Monday 12 May 2025 20:08, UK
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will return this Saturday, May 17, after it was suspended last week amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
A total of 17 matches will be played across six venues and will finish with the final on June 3.
The six venues are Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.
The venues for the qualifiers and final will be announced at a later stage.
On Friday, the IPL was suspended for a week because of an increase in hostilities between the neighbouring south Asian countries.
A day later a ceasefire was announced, with IPL organisers announcing the tournament's resumption on Monday.
There are 16 IPL games remaining, with the final originally scheduled to be held on May 16.
Unknown whether English IPL players will feature following resumption
It is yet unclear whether the English cricket stars who have been involved in this year's IPL will continue to play following the resumption.
Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Sam Curran, and Jamie Overton have all featured in the 2025 competition.
The BCCI has also been contacted for comment.