Pakistan Super League to resume after U-turn on cancellation decision following India-Pakistan ceasefire

The Pakistan Super League will resume on Saturday May 17, after making a U-turn on their decision to cancel the tournament due to military action between India and Pakistan.

The PSL was initially being moved to the UAE before it was postponed indefinitely, but following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the tournament will restart.

On Friday, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended for a week because of an increase in hostilities between the neighbouring countries, but a ceasefire was agreed a day later and the competition will resume on Saturday.

There are seven English players at the PSL, with James Vince (Karachi Kings), Luke Wood and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (both Peshawar Zalmi) joined by Sam Billings and Tom Curran (both Lahore Qalandars), as well as Chris Jordan and David Willey (both Multan Sultans).

A total of eight matches will be played across two venues, with the final of the six-team tournament to be held on May 25 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, a week later than the original schedule.

It is yet unclear whether the English players who have been involved in this year's PSL will continue to play following the resumption.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been contacted for comment.