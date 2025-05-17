County Championship: James Anderson back in the wickets on return for Lancashire 

England great James Anderson took his first two wickets of the summer on his county return for Lancashire as they assumed control over Derbyshire on day two of their Rothesay County Championship Second Division clash.

The 42-year-old is making his first competitive outing since his farewell international appearance against the West Indies last June and dismissed Caleb Jewell with his 18th delivery to get back among the wickets.

Anderson signed a new one-year deal earlier this year but was absent from the first five games of their campaign after he suffered a calf injury - though it did not take him long to get back into his groove.

After Lancashire posted 408 all out before tea, a cheer rang around from those inside Old Trafford after the break when his name was announced to open the bowling at the James Anderson End.

England's record Test wicket-taker endured a tough return to the crease initially after he was driven for three boundaries in his third over, but he came around the wicket and clipped the top of off stump for his opening scalp of 2025.

Anderson's tail was up and he got his second wicket shortly after when David Lloyd nicked him into the gloves of wicketkeeper Matty Hurst.

Anderson ended with figures of 2-24 to help leave Derbyshire 112-4, still 346 runs adrift of Lancashire's 458.

Elsewhere, Durham trail Division One leaders Nottinghamshire by 87 runs following half centuries from James Minto, captain Alex Lees and Emilio Gay.

Gay will resume unbeaten on 74, alongside Ollie Robinson (25), after respective knocks of 67 and 82 from openers Minto and Lees helped the hosts reach 320-4 at stumps on day two at Chester-le-Street.

Ben Foakes hit 86 and Kurtis Patterson registered 85 as Surrey established a 129-run advantage against Yorkshire at the Oval.

The reigning champions closed on 384-7, with Yorkshire's George Hill taking 4-58 after his side were bowled out for 255 on day one.

Archie Vaughan hit 80 as Somerset made 338 before enforcing the follow-on against Sussex at Taunton.

Sussex will resume on 127-4 in the second innings, trailing by 59 runs, after opener Tom Haines made 50 before being trapped lbw by Migael Pretorius.

At Edgbaston, pace bowler Kyle Abbott took 5-47 to put Hampshire in command against Warwickshire.

Abbott's second five-for in successive games helped dismiss Warwickshire for 194 before the away team - spearheaded by Fletcha Middleton's 76 from 124 balls - moved on to 159-6 in their second innings to lead by 265.

Essex trail Worcestershire by 259 runs after being bowled out for 157 following three wickets apiece for Tom Taylor and Matthew Waite.

