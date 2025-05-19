County Championship: Surrey complete commanding win against Yorkshire at Kia Oval, despite Jonny Bairstow's 77

Surrey completed a commanding Rothesay County Championship victory by an innings and 28 runs after dismissing Yorkshire for 229 at the Kia Oval, despite Jonny Bairstow's 77.

Yorkshire had resumed on 185-6, still trailing by 72 runs, with captain Jonny Bairstow having made a half-century.

However, after Surrey all-rounder Ryan Patel had bowled Bairstow to claim his first wicket of the season, the champions soon closed out the match.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Surrey secured a second victory of the campaign ahead of lunch when Jordan Thompson holed out for 16 off Jordan Clark, who finished with 4-45 while Tom Lawes returned 3-47.

Yorkshire slipped to a third defeat from their six Championship matches so far, sitting second bottom of the table above Worcestershire.

Surrey later reported the weekend's fixture set a 21st century record crowd attendance for the County Championship at the Kia Oval of 14,853.

Durham wrapped up a seven-wicket win against leaders Nottinghamshire.

Resuming at 67-1, Notts saw Ben Slater make 74 before Joe Clarke's fine 119, a first century of the season, pushed them on through to 347.

Durham needed 91 in 18 overs - but Ben McKinney was bowled first ball by Mohammad Abbas before Emilio Gay also fell in the first over for a duck.

However, Colin Ackermann steadied the ship with an unbeaten 53 along with 31 from captain Alex Lees as Durham passed their required total in the 17th over at 92-3.

In Division Two, Former England bowler James Anderson was left frustrated as despite taking another two wickets, Derbyshire held out for a draw against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Lancashire resumed at 141-6, a lead of 285, which was extended to 184 for seven when the declaration came with Matty Hurst unbeaten on 56.

Given a victory target of 328 in 88 overs, Anderson accounted for both Derbyshire openers before Harry Came made 63.

Having reached 165 for tea, the visitors opted to play out the session as Martin Andersson plodded to 43 and Anuj Dal finished 13 not out off 114 deliveries in Derbyshire's 220-8.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Gloucestershire closed out a three-wicket win over Kent to earn a long-awaited home Championship victory at Bristol, where Cameron Green's unbeaten half-century saw them over the line.

Kent had started the day 43 runs ahead at 135-4, with Chris Benjamin (58) last man out in a total of 253 as Ben Charlesworth took three wickets.

Chasing a target of 162, Gloucestershire then found themselves 138-7 after Nathan Gilchrist bagged 4-43.

Australia international Green, though, dug in with 67 not out from 90 deliveries to see his side through to a first home Championship victory in almost three years.

England men's Test matches this summer ☀️

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

vs Zimbabwe: Thursday May 22-Sunday May 25 - Trent Bridge

Thursday May 22-Sunday May 25 - Trent Bridge vs India: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley

Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley vs India: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston

Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston vs India: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's

Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's vs India: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford vs India: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26 🏏

All times UK and Ireland