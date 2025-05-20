England coach Charlotte Edwards to impose minimum fitness standards for women's team

England head coach Charlotte Edwards will impose minimum fitness standards for players from next year.

Edwards succeeded Jon Lewis in the job after the latter was sacked in the wake of the 16-0 Ashes trouncing in Australia over the winter.

England's athleticism was slammed in that series, as it had been by former spinner Alex Hartley after the T20 World Cup group-stage exit following defeat to West Indies a few months earlier.

I see a really content group, a much more confident group ready to go out there and play. It’s about us looking forward and slightly changing the way we go about things. That professionalism is something the players have really bought into.

Ahead of her first match in charge - a T20 international against West Indies at Canterbury from Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm (6.30pm first ball) - Edwards told reporters: "Clearly we had to touch on the fitness issue.

"Before the [50-over World Cup in India this autumn], it is about individuals improving as much as they can.

"I am not going to set fitness standards as there haven't been any standards in place, so that would be defeating the object.

"The players are well aware there will be minimum fitness standards in 12 months' time which the players must adhere to.

"There has to be accountability. But I have been so impressed with the way they have gone about stuff. I couldn't be more impressed.

Image: England lost 16-0 to Australia in this winter's Women's Ashes, the first side to suffer that fate in the multi-format series

'Fielding is a big part of the game'

"Fielding is something we have worked really hard on the last few weeks, so hopefully we can bring energy in that area.

"It is a confidence thing. The winter was all about confidence and when you lack that against one of the best teams in the world you do drop catches and I think it becomes a bit contagious.

"It's about staying positive and we have done lots of fielding - we had a great session under the lights - so I am really confident where they are at.

"Physically they are in a really good place as well and we have some great fielders within our T20 squad. It's a big part of the game and we know that."

Edwards hopeful Ecclestone will return for India series

England will be without Sophie Ecclestone, the No 1-ranked spinner in ODI and T20I cricket, for the three T20s and as many 50-over matches against West Indies.

The 26-year-old has only recently returned from a knee injury and will continue to play domestically for Lancashire ahead of a likely return against India later this summer.

Edwards added: "I have had lots of communication with Soph. When the squad was selected she hadn't played a game of cricket.

Image: Sophie Ecclestone was left out of the white-ball series at home to West Indies as she recovers from a knee injury

"Between us both we felt the best preparation for the summer was to go back and play for Lancashire and get some cricket under her belt.

"I just want her to play and put herself in a good place to be selected for the India series."

Watch England's first T20 international against West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm on Wednesday (6.30pm first ball). Stream cricket with NOW.

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20: Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury

Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury Second T20: Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove

Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove Third T20: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)