England cricket: How can Nat Sciver-Brunt replicate Ben Stokes' winning formula and get the team back on track?
Monday 19 May 2025 19:08, UK
It's no secret the England men's Test side have dramatically changed for the better under Ben Stokes' captaincy.
When the decision was first announced, eyebrows were raised about whether Stokes, a vital all-rounder for England, would be able to continue his success on the field under the pressure of captaincy, and in particular, regenerate a downbeat side.
But, alongside all-format head coach Brendon McCullum, they devised a winning formula: Bazball.
When Joe Root, who was Stokes' predecessor, stepped down from the role, he discussed the "toll" it had taken on him, and it was no surprise, as England had won just one of their last 17 Test matches under his reign. Stokes has since overtaken Mike Brearley with a record of 19 Test wins under his and McCullum's leadership.
They took a defeated team and transformed it into a confident and ultra-positive side. While the biggest Bazball Test awaits - the Ashes in Australia this winter - the change so far has been commendable.
And it's clear they won't be stopping anytime soon as Stokes bins the booze and England continue to nurture prodigies like Shoaib Bashir and Sam Cook.
England Women's recently appointed captain Nat Sciver-Brunt faces a similar dilemma.
She has been tasked with reviving an England side that suffered a humiliating 16-0 defeat to Australia in the Ashes earlier this year.
Partnered with Charlotte Edwards, England's new head coach, their first challenge will be to win their T20 series against the West Indies at home, live on Sky Sports Cricket from May 21, followed by a white-ball multi-format series against India.
Par for the men, below par for the women
During England Men's 3-0 ODI defeat to India earlier this year under former white-ball captain Jos Buttler, it was understood that Joe Root was the only player to partake in a nets session ahead of the third ODI, with other members of the squad reportedly favouring a round of golf.
Bowler Mark Wood told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast last month he felt "uncomfortable" at recent criticism over their training methods from former professionals, particularly levelled during the aforementioned tour when England were beaten 7-1 across both formats.
And, speaking to Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain, Test skipper Stokes said: "When you hear comments saying we don't train hard enough, we're more bothered about golf, we don't work hard enough, it's just complete and utter [rubbish].
"You're not going to be able to be an international sportsman for a long period of time if you don't have a work ethic and everyone that walks into the Test team, the white-ball team, their work ethic is incredible.
"They're professional athletes, it's their job."
Similarly, during the England Women's chastening Ashes tour, their fitness levels were brought into question, with spinner Sophie Ecclestone refusing an interview with pundit and World Cup winner Alex Hartley, who said England's players were "letting themselves down" with their fitness after an early exit in the T20 World Cup.
Both Edwards and Sciver-Brunt have made it clear they are hoping to quash the fitness concerns that have plagued England, responding in a similar way to Stokes.
"We work on fitness as much as we do our strengths and skills. To know that we are working on it should hopefully be enough to squash those criticisms. We are a hard-working side," Sciver-Brunt told Sky Sports.
"I want to empower everyone to be the best version of themselves. I want us all to work really hard for each other and the team, and also make smarter decisions and learn from different experiences.
"It is really good to learn and to move forward."
The all-rounder-captain concern
While there were whispers of Charlie Dean or Sophie Ecclestone taking the reins, Sciver-Brunt was always a frontrunner for the job.
The 32-year-old was England's best player and a three-format regular, with Edwards calling it a "straightforward choice".
However, concerns remain about the added responsibility to an important player. Will it be make or break?
For some, like former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, the pressure of captaincy and performance became too much. The 34-year-old resigned from his post after a disappointing run in the 2023 50-over World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.
Stokes has a proven track record that balancing all-rounder duties with captaincy demands is not impossible, which should provide Sciver-Brunt with confidence.
Sciver-Brunt is known for her ability to deliver under pressure. Her 148 not out against Australia in the 2022 World Cup final is just one example of that. But with all eyes on her, she will need to continue putting on these performances as the skipper.
It's a big year for both Stokes and Sciver-Brunt's side, with the Ashes awaiting the men's team in winter and the World Cup in India for the women's side, and Sciver-Brunt has already made her expectations clear in wanting England to be "World Cup ready" by autumn.
"I think any side will say they want to win a World Cup, yeah. Anyone you ask within the England side or squad, of course we want to be winning world tournaments," Sciver-Brunt said.
"With two coming up in the next 12 months or so, we have got some great opportunities to show what we can do on the world stage.
"I want to create a caring and hard-working environment which will be slightly different to what we just had but not too dissimilar."
With pressure mounting and expectations clear, the upcoming international window will be a testing time for all those involved.
Can Sciver-Brunt discover England's winning formula?
England Women's summer fixtures
All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports
T20 international series vs West Indies (May)
- First T20: Wednesday May 21 (6.30pm) - Canterbury
- Second T20: Friday May 23 (6.35pm) - Hove
- Third T20: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford
One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)
- First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby
- Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester
- Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton
T20 international series vs India (June-July)
- First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge
- Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol
- Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval
- Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford
- Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston
One-day international series vs India (July)
- First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton
- Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's
- Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street
