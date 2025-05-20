England Test cricket: Brendon McCullum wants to 'bring fans along for ride' and be 'humble' ahead of India series and Ashes

England coach Brendon McCullum wants to ensure his players show "humility" and do not "lose touch with fans" as they "shoot for the stars" in bumper Test series against India and Australia.

McCullum and captain Ben Stokes transformed the Test side after taking on their respective roles in the spring of 2022, winning 11 of their first 12 matches in charge while instilling an aggressive brand of cricket, dubbed Bazball.

Results have been more mixed since with England, at times, guilty of squandering opportunities to close out victories while also talking what managing director of cricket Rob Key recently called "rubbish" during interactions with the media.

England also lost 10 of their 11 white-ball matches in the subcontinent earlier this year, including three from three in the Champions Trophy, and have regularly denied accusations that they prefer playing golf to training.

McCullum feels that may have dampened supporters' enthusiasm for the team and is eager to "bring them along for the ride" as they face India at home from June 20 and then aim to win back The Ashes in Australia from November 21.

Speaking ahead of the one-off, four-day Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge from Thursday - live on Sky Sports - McCullum said: "We want to be a strong representation of English fans, want them to feel part of this journey. There are things we need to do to make sure we bring everyone along for the ride and that includes winning.

'We have not been as smart as we could be'

"I think people were excited with how we played at the start, enthralled by the free-wheeling cricket we played. I felt they had a sense of belonging to that type of group.

"But [since then] we have let opportunities slip and perhaps not been as smart as we possibly could with some of our comments to the media.

"We talk about wanting to get fans behind us. Our responsibility is to bring those guys along, to inspire the next generation of kids to choose cricket over different sports.

"It's not just what you do on the cricket field. It's how you carry yourself, how you interact with the public, the messaging you give.

"Dealing with the biggest stage and brightest lights is one thing but you need to be humble, show humility and not feel out of reach or out of touch with the general population.

"We want people to look back and say 'crikey, that team in the mid-2020s was one we loved following and I felt a part of that.'"

McCullum excited for India and Australia challenges

England have not won The Ashes away from home since 2010/11, losing 13 and drawing two of their 15 Tests in Australia since.

McCullum's side were beaten 4-1 the last time they played in India, in early 2023, but drew the previous home series 2-2, with the final Test played a year later than planned in 2022 after Covid-19 had kiboshed the last match the previous summer.

England won that final Test at Edgbaston, chasing down a target of 378 in less than 80 overs thanks principally to unbeaten centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Looking forward to the upcoming Australia and India series, McCullum added: "I am extremely excited. It's everything you want when you take on jobs like this.

"You get an opportunity to see where your environment is at and where your players at - tested on the biggest stage under the brightest lights against the best opposition.

"To get to No 2 in the world is good and everyone is happy about that about that but now is the time, working from a strong base, to shoot for the stars and say, 'where can we take it? What can we achieve?' The next six to ninth months will test that out."

The focus this week, though, is on Zimbabwe, who lost to a County Select XI in a warm-up match last week and will be playing their first Test in England in 22 years.

McCullum added: "We don't want to look too far ahead knowing this game has a funny way of tripping you up if you don't give it the respect it deserves.

"That starts against Zimbabwe. Our boys come in rock-hard fit with plenty of cricket under their belts and after a good training camp."

