England vs West Indies: Em Arlott the star as home side secure dominant series win with nine-wicket hammering

Em Arlott starred as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against West Indies with a nine-wicket hammering at the 1st Central City Ground in Hove.

With an unchanged side on the field, it was Arlott (3-14) who was the stand-out performer for England with ball in hand, taking her three wickets in the space of seven deliveries to leave West Indies floundering, especially with the dismissal of captain Hayley Matthews (6) who scored a magnificent century in the opening T20I.

Charlie Dean (2-12) and Lauren Bell (3-28) also got in on the action to see West Indies set a measly target of just 82 at the end of their innings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Emily Arlott claim a hat-trick in her second England game

That allowed Nat Sciver-Brunt (55no) and Sophia Dunkley (24no) to combine and race to the target in the space of just 9.2 overs.

Following the final T20I on Monday May 26 in Chelmsford, in which England will be looking to secure a series sweep, there will be a three-match ODI series between the sides as England ramp up their preparation for the World Cup later this year.

Arlott makes her mark with hat-trick as bowlers dominate

In what was only her second England appearance, Arlott showed just why new head coach Charlotte Edwards placed such faith in her, taking three wickets in what was a wondrous early spell.

It was Bell who struck first, dismissing Qiana Joseph (4) in the opening over by taking the catch from her own delivery.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Bell strikes early against the West Indies with a wicket for England in the opening over of their T20 clash!

From then on it was all Arlott, the fast bowler striking twice in the fourth to remove dangerwoman and skipper Matthews followed by Zaida James (6), Dunkley taking a stormer of a catch for the second.

The second ball of her third over then removed Stafanie Taylor (0) for a duck after just two balls faced and confirmed her hat-trick, leaving West Indies flailing on 30-4 at the end of the PowerPlay.

West Indies managed to find some calm with Shemaine Campbelle (26) and Shabika Gajnabi (22) at the crease but then it was Dean's turn to have her moment with some superb off-spin bowling, taking Campbelle and Mandy Magru (0) in back-to-back deliveries, Arlott taking the catch for the first.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charlie Dean puts the West Indies under pressure with back to back wickets

With the visitors on 63-6 with six overs of their innings remaining, Bell and Issy Wong (1-4) got back in on the action against the tailenders and made Aaliyah Alleyne (0) walk for a duck before Gajnabi and Afy Fletcher (2) fell.

That saw them set a disappointing 82 for England to chase, the home outfit's batting attack more than up to the task.

England vs West Indies, second T20I England: Em Arlott (3-14), Charlie Dean (2-12), Lauren Bell (3-28); Nat Sciver-Brunt (55no), Sophia Dunkley (24no) West Indies: Shemaine Campbelle (26); Zaida James (1-12)

Sciver-Brunt and Dunkley combine in race to 82

The chase got off to the worst possible start for England, Danni Wyatt-Hodge (0) falling first ball at the hands of James (1-12), West Indies getting off to the perfect start in what was always going to be a very tough score to defend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The West Indies get Danni Wyatt-Hodge out on the FIRST BALL of Englands run chase

However, it was not long until Dunkley and Sciver-Brunt steadied the ship in double-quick time, the new captain scoring boundaries for fun to lead England to a solid 49-1 at the end of the PowerPlay.

The skipper then secured her 17th T20I half-century off just 27 balls, Sciver-Brunt in imperious touch as she clattered the boundary nine times on the way to the strong score.

Just an over later and at the halfway mark of the innings the result was all wrapped up, Sciver-Brunt whipping one through wicket for the series win.

Arlott: Everyone stood up and did a job | Sciver-Brunt: It's a dream!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arlott discusses the 'dream start' to her England career

Player of the match Em Arlott speaking to Sky Sports Cricket:

"It's nice to get back to winning ways with the girls.

"We just wanted to test out seam and it went well. I feel with T20 it's the team who adapts to what you've got on the day the quickest.

"If I bowled my natural hard length it would make it pretty hard for them to score.

"Everyone stood up and did a job. The mood in the camp is great."

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt speaking to Sky Sports Cricket:

"Happy days! The bowlers set up the game beautifully today. Made great use of the powerplay.

"It's a dream actually.

"We set a high standard in the field and it's something that drives the energy.

"We'll head off to Chelmsford and won't take it lightly."

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20I, Canterbury : England win by eight wickets

: England win by eight wickets Second T20I, Hove: England win by nine wickets

England win by nine wickets Third T20I: Monday May 26 (2.30pm) - Chelmsford

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20I: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20I: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20I: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20I: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20I: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

Watch England's second T20I international against West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm on Friday (6.35pm first ball). Stream cricket with NOW