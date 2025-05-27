England vs West Indies: Alice Capsey added to ODI squad as cover for Heather Knight

Alice Capsey has been called up to England's one-day international squad to face West Indies as cover for Heather Knight.

Knight suffered a hamstring issue while scoring 66 not out in England's victory over West Indies in the third and final T20 international at Chelmsford on Monday and will be assessed.

The three-match ODI series begins in Derby on Friday (1pm) before further games in Leicester on Wednesday June 4 and Taunton on Saturday June 7, all live on Sky Sports.

Knight - who was removed as captain after the 16-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia over the winter but remains a key member of the batting line-up - did not field in Monday's match against West Indies as England secured a 3-0 series sweep.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Capsey played in each of the three T20 internationals but did not bowl and only got a bat in the final match, scoring four from eight balls.

The 20-year-old has played 23 ODIs for England, batting 17 times and recording a top score of 44.

Capsey has been in strong 50-over form for county Surrey so far this season, scoring 317 runs in seven matches at an average of 45.28 with a century - a knock of 125 from 96 balls against The Blaze - and two further fifties.

England have also added fast bowler Lauren Filer to their squad with the 24-year-old now over a knee injury.

Filer's last appearance for her country came in the Women's Ashes Test at the MCG in January, a game in which she took two wickets.

Revised England ODI squad to face West Indies: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith

