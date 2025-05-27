England vs West Indies: Alice Capsey added to ODI squad as cover for Heather Knight
England add Alice Capsey to ODI squad for West Indies series as cover for Heather Knight (hamstring); Knight picked up issue while scoring 66 not out against same opposition final T20 international on Monday; England also add Lauren Filer to 50-over group; watch series live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 27 May 2025 14:35, UK
Alice Capsey has been called up to England's one-day international squad to face West Indies as cover for Heather Knight.
Knight suffered a hamstring issue while scoring 66 not out in England's victory over West Indies in the third and final T20 international at Chelmsford on Monday and will be assessed.
The three-match ODI series begins in Derby on Friday (1pm) before further games in Leicester on Wednesday June 4 and Taunton on Saturday June 7, all live on Sky Sports.
Knight - who was removed as captain after the 16-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia over the winter but remains a key member of the batting line-up - did not field in Monday's match against West Indies as England secured a 3-0 series sweep.
Spin-bowling all-rounder Capsey played in each of the three T20 internationals but did not bowl and only got a bat in the final match, scoring four from eight balls.
The 20-year-old has played 23 ODIs for England, batting 17 times and recording a top score of 44.
Capsey has been in strong 50-over form for county Surrey so far this season, scoring 317 runs in seven matches at an average of 45.28 with a century - a knock of 125 from 96 balls against The Blaze - and two further fifties.
England have also added fast bowler Lauren Filer to their squad with the 24-year-old now over a knee injury.
Filer's last appearance for her country came in the Women's Ashes Test at the MCG in January, a game in which she took two wickets.
Revised England ODI squad to face West Indies: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith
England vs West Indies fixtures and results
T20 international series
- First T20: May 21 - England won by eight wickets 🔴
- Second T20: May 23 - England won by nine wickets 🔴
- Third T20: May 26 - England won by 17 runs 🔴
One-day international series
- First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby
- Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester
- Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton