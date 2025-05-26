England vs West Indies: Heather Knight battles through discomfort to help hosts complete T20I series whitewash

Former captain Heather Knight battled through hamstring discomfort to help England beat the West Indies by 17 runs and complete a T20I series whitewash win at the Ambassador Cruise Line Ground in Chelmsford.

Knight (66 not out) top-scored for England, helping them post 144-5, but is now a doubt for the upcoming one-day international series against the West Indies, which starts on Friday, May 30, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The hosts made a slow start after being inserted, with Danni Wyatt-Hodge falling for her second consecutive golden duck, but Nat Sciver-Brunt (37) and Amy Jones (22) added impetus in the middle order, as West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (3-32) finished with a three-for.

Live One-Day International Cricket Thursday 29th May 12:15pm

England vs West Indies, third T20I England 144-5 in 20 overs: Heather Knight 66 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 37; Hayley Matthews 3-32 West Indies xx in 20 overs: Hayley Matthews 71; Lauren Bell 2-11

Pace bowler Lauren Bell (2-11) struck with her very first ball to dismiss Qiana Joseph (0) for a golden duck, and Matthews' (71) 17th T20I fifty was unable to see her side over the line as they finished on 127-8.

England showed room for improvement in their fielding after they dropped Realeanna Grimmond (15) three times in the same number of balls, but they took five quick wickets after a brief rain delay, with Linsey Smith (2-25) striking twice in two balls.

More to follow...

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20I, Canterbury : England win by eight wickets

: England win by eight wickets Second T20I, Hove: England win by nine wickets

England win by nine wickets Third T20I, Chelmsford: England win by 17 runs

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby

Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester

Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

First T20I: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge Second T20I: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol Third T20I: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval Fourth T20I: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth T20I: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

