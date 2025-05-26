England vs West Indies: Heather Knight battles through discomfort to help hosts complete T20I series whitewash
Heather Knight suffered with a tight hamstring but hit 66 in England's 144-5; Lauren Bell impressed with the ball as West Indies managed just 127-8; watch the first one-day international live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm on Friday May 30 (first ball 1.30pm)
Monday 26 May 2025 18:14, UK
Former captain Heather Knight battled through hamstring discomfort to help England beat the West Indies by 17 runs and complete a T20I series whitewash win at the Ambassador Cruise Line Ground in Chelmsford.
Knight (66 not out) top-scored for England, helping them post 144-5, but is now a doubt for the upcoming one-day international series against the West Indies, which starts on Friday, May 30, live on Sky Sports Cricket.
The hosts made a slow start after being inserted, with Danni Wyatt-Hodge falling for her second consecutive golden duck, but Nat Sciver-Brunt (37) and Amy Jones (22) added impetus in the middle order, as West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (3-32) finished with a three-for.
Live One-Day International Cricket
England vs West Indies, third T20I
England 144-5 in 20 overs: Heather Knight 66 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 37; Hayley Matthews 3-32
West Indies xx in 20 overs: Hayley Matthews 71; Lauren Bell 2-11
Pace bowler Lauren Bell (2-11) struck with her very first ball to dismiss Qiana Joseph (0) for a golden duck, and Matthews' (71) 17th T20I fifty was unable to see her side over the line as they finished on 127-8.
England showed room for improvement in their fielding after they dropped Realeanna Grimmond (15) three times in the same number of balls, but they took five quick wickets after a brief rain delay, with Linsey Smith (2-25) striking twice in two balls.
More to follow...
England Women's summer fixtures
All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports
T20 international series vs West Indies (May)
- First T20I, Canterbury: England win by eight wickets
- Second T20I, Hove: England win by nine wickets
- Third T20I, Chelmsford: England win by 17 runs
One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)
- First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby
- Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester
- Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton
T20 international series vs India (June-July)
- First T20I: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge
- Second T20I: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol
- Third T20I: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval
- Fourth T20I: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford
- Fifth T20I: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston
One-day international series vs India (July)
- First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton
- Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's
- Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street
