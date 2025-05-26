 Skip to content

England vs West Indies: Heather Knight battles through discomfort to help hosts complete T20I series whitewash

Heather Knight suffered with a tight hamstring but hit 66 in England's 144-5; Lauren Bell impressed with the ball as West Indies managed just 127-8; watch the first one-day international live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm on Friday May 30 (first ball 1.30pm)

Um-E-Aymen Babar

Sports Journalist @ItsUmeAymen

Monday 26 May 2025 18:14, UK

England congratulate Lauren Bell on taking a wicket in the first T20 against West Indies
Image: England completed a 3-0 series whitewash over the West Indies in the T20I series

Former captain Heather Knight battled through hamstring discomfort to help England beat the West Indies by 17 runs and complete a T20I series whitewash win at the Ambassador Cruise Line Ground in Chelmsford.

Knight (66 not out) top-scored for England, helping them post 144-5, but is now a doubt for the upcoming one-day international series against the West Indies, which starts on Friday, May 30, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The hosts made a slow start after being inserted, with Danni Wyatt-Hodge falling for her second consecutive golden duck, but Nat Sciver-Brunt (37) and Amy Jones (22) added impetus in the middle order, as West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (3-32) finished with a three-for.

England vs West Indies, third T20I

England 144-5 in 20 overs: Heather Knight 66 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 37; Hayley Matthews 3-32

West Indies xx in 20 overs: Hayley Matthews 71; Lauren Bell 2-11

Pace bowler Lauren Bell (2-11) struck with her very first ball to dismiss Qiana Joseph (0) for a golden duck, and Matthews' (71) 17th T20I fifty was unable to see her side over the line as they finished on 127-8.

England showed room for improvement in their fielding after they dropped Realeanna Grimmond (15) three times in the same number of balls, but they took five quick wickets after a brief rain delay, with Linsey Smith (2-25) striking twice in two balls.

England Women's summer fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

  • First T20I, Canterbury: England win by eight wickets
  • Second T20I, Hove: England win by nine wickets
  • Third T20I, Chelmsford: England win by 17 runs

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

  • First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby
  • Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester
  • Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton

T20 international series vs India (June-July)

  • First T20I: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge
  • Second T20I: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Bristol
  • Third T20I: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval
  • Fourth T20I: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford
  • Fifth T20I: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston

One-day international series vs India (July)

  • First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Southampton
  • Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's
  • Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Chester-le-Street

Watch England's first one-day international against West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm on Friday May 30 (1.30pm first ball). Stream cricket with NOW

