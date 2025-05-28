England vs West Indies: Jamie Smith to open the batting in first ODI as Harry Brook begins role as captain

Jamie Smith will open the batting for England in the first one-day international against West Indies as Harry Brook begins his tenure as permanent white-ball captain.

Smith, who averaged eight with a highest score of 15 while batting at No 3 in England's dismal Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan earlier this year, will partner Ben Duckett at the top of the order at Edgbaston on Thursday, live on Sky Sports (1pm first ball).

New skipper Brook is slated to come in at No 4, behind Joe Root and ahead of the man he replaced as captain in Jos Buttler, who will also keep wicket in Birmingham during the series opener.

England XI to face West Indies in first ODI Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid

On Smith, who averages over 40 in Test cricket after 10 matches, Brook said: "'Baz [head coach Brendon McCullum] and I have this desire that he could be an unbelievable white-ball opener. Baz actually said it in Pakistan to me and a few lads.

"I am not saying he has cemented his spot but he is going to get a good crack. He is such an immense player and can play the moving ball, as we have seen in Test cricket. There is no reason he can't bang it as an opener."

Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks complete the top seven and, along with Root, will assist Adil Rashid in the spin-bowling department, while Brydon Carse, now over a toe issue, will join Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton in the pace attack.

Fast bowlers Jofra Archer (thumb) and Gus Atkinson (hamstring) had already been ruled out of the ODI series through injuries.

Image: England bowler Jofra Archer is out of the ODI series with a thumb injury

Lancashire seamer Luke Wood was called up to replace Archer but is one of the four players in the 15-man group to sit out the first game, alongside fellow pace bowler Matthew Potts, batter Tom Banton and left-arm spinner Tom Hartley.

England play further ODIs in Cardiff on Sunday (11am) and then The Kia Oval on June 3 (1pm) before the T20s take place in Durham (6.30pm on June 6), Bristol (2.30pm on June 8) and Southampton (6.30pm on June 10), all live on Sky Sports.

Brook looking to provide 'fun' and 'wins' as England captain

Image: Harry Brook has succeeded Jos Buttler as England white-ball captain

Buttler stepped down as captain after England lost both their World Cup titles (50 over and 20 over) in the space of nine months and were then knocked out of this year's Champions Trophy in the group stage following three losses from three games, beaten by Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Speaking at his press conference on Wednesday, Brook - who revealed he has not decided on a vice-captain as of yet - said: "It's a new era and hopefully we can bring a lot of energy, competitiveness and lot of fun out there.

"We want to engage the crowd as much as we can and try to get some wins under our belt. I know lads have sometimes said that we don't care about winning but that's not true. Everybody hates losing.

"As a batter, I will try and be the positive, attacking self I usually am. That is part of the ethos Baz and I are bringing. We want to put bowlers' best balls under pressure.

"We're going to try and have our best players as much as possible (from now on). There's so much cricket to be played and we've got to try and help players with their scheduling as well."

Image: Brook is looking forward to working with Buttler

Brook stepped in as skipper for the then-injured Buttler during last summer's 3-2 ODI series defeat at home to Australia and is pleased he still has the former captain to learn from.

He said: "I know [Jos'] recent results as captain weren't great but he still won the [2022 T20 World Cup in Australia] and to say that is mega. It will be amazing to have him still around."

Buttler has averaged under 28 in 25 ODIs since his last 50-over ton against South Africa in February 2023 but scored 538 runs in 14 games at 59.77 for Gujarat Titans in this year's IPL, including five fifties.

Brook added: "His batting is back to being the best in the world, he has been banging it in the IPL. When he is as his best, he is the best white-ball batter in the world, in my opinion."

England vs West Indies fixtures

All times UK and Ireland, all live on Sky Sports

One-day international series

First ODI: Thursday May 29 (1pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday May 29 (1pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham Second ODI: Sunday June 1 (11am) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sunday June 1 (11am) - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Third ODI: Tuesday June 3 (1pm) - The Kia Oval, London

T20 international series