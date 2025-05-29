England vs West Indies: Harry Brook ODI captaincy gets off to dream start with 238-run victory at Edgbaston
Jacob Bethell top-scores with 82 off 53 balls and Harry Brook hits 58 off 45 as England amass 400 in an ODI for first time in three years; watch second one-day international, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Sunday June 1 (first ball, 11am)
Thursday 29 May 2025 20:33, UK
The Harry Brook era got off to the perfect start as England romped to a massive 238-run hammering of West Indies in his first game as permanent ODI captain at Edgbaston.
Jacob Bethell top-scored with a fine - and fiery - 82 off 53 balls, while Brook himself chipped in with 58 off 45 as England, made to bat first by the visitors, posted 400 in a one-day international for the first time in three years.
First ODI summary - England beat West Indies by 238 runs
England 400-8 in 50 overs: Jacob Bethell (82 off 53), Ben Duckett (60 off 48), Harry Brook (58 off 45), Joe Root (57 off 65)
West Indies 162 all out in 26.2 overs: Jamie Overton (3-22), Saqib Mahmood (3-32), Adil Rashid (2-50)
In reply, West Indies meekly subsided to 162 all out in just 26.2 overs, Brook adding to his dream debut as skipper by joining Jonty Rhodes as the only outfield players to take five catches in an ODI, with Brydon Carse claiming his own stunner on the boundary as England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Brook's reign initially did not get off to the best start when losing the toss to counterpart Shai Hope, who opted to insert the hosts. But West Indies were wasteful with the new ball, allowing England to rack up 90 in the opening powerplay.
Jamie Smith (37 off 24) - pushed up to open for the first time in 50-over cricket - survived a couple of scares when dropped on one, and then again the ball before finally being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph (2-69).
Ben Duckett (60 off 48), Joe Root (57 off 65) and Brook kept the foot firmly on the gas, each cruising through to eye-catching half-centuries, albeit all were guilty of not kicking on through to three figures.
But they helped lay the foundation for Bethell's flourish late on in the innings, the 21-year-old smashing eight boundaries and five sixes to threaten a first hundred of his professional career - on his home ground - before he perished in the final over.
Bethell had handy support at the other end too, with former captain Jos Buttler cracking 37 off 32 and then Will Jacks - in his new 'finisher' role at No 7 - smacking 39 of 24, which included Matthew Forde's 47th over going for 24 runs.
England amassed 117 off the final 10 overs to not only post 400 for the first time since their record 498 against Netherlands in 2022, but it was the first time they had topped 400 at Edgbaston since Eoin Morgan's side managed it for the first time 10 years ago to kickstart their own brave new white-ball era that brought unprecedented success, culminating in a first 50-over World Cup win in 2019.
West Indies wilted in pursuit of such a stiff target, barely using over half of their allotted overs as they collapsed to 162 all out - England's 238-run victory margin their second-highest in ODI cricket in terms of runs, bettered only by the 242 to beat Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018.
Brook's third grab, diving full stretch to his left at short cover to see the back of Jewel Andrew (8), was the pick of his fielding five-for but it did not even earn the honour of catch of the day.
Roston Chase claimed two beauties for West Indies, while Brandon King also showed sharp reflexes to snag a stunner to see off Smith, but it was Carse's incredible, Ben Stokes-esque leaping effort on the boundary to dismiss Hope (25) that was the standout.
That wicket, following hot on the heels from England taking three in the opening powerplay - Saqib Mahmood (3-32) with two of them and Carse (1-39) removing King with a snorter that took the edge - all but ended the contest as early as the 12th over of the visitors' reply.
Jamie Overton (3-22), briefly off the field with an injured finger after dropping Keacy Carty from his own bowling, returned to run through the lower order, before Jayden Seales (29no off 14) had a bit of fun late on with a few lusty blows beyond the boundary.
It would be Adil Rashid (2-50), who had borne the brunt of Seales' late slogging, who wrapped up England's thumping victory by bowling Joseph as the final wicket.
Brook hails 'phenomenal' England
England captain Harry Brook, speaking to Sky Sports:
"That was a phenomenal performance from the boys.
"There were four of us that got 50-plus scores, if one of us kicked on from there, that [would have been] a pretty complete performance.
"We've got so much power, [Jamie] Smith put them under an immense amount of pressure in the powerplay and that set the tempo beautifully.
"That allowed people lower down the order to try and hit it out the park. The tempo of our innings was spot on."
'Brook will have tougher days!'
Sky Sports' Eoin Morgan, former England captain:
"A pretty seamless day and a dominant performance. Brook will have way tougher days than today, but to build a template moving forward, this is as good as you get.
"Before a ball was bowled today, Brook wanted more runs, more dominance from his batters - he got 400 runs - and then each and every bowler looked to take wickets.
"That allowed him to impart some of the expressive side of his captaincy with aggressive fields. He will sit back, for a short period of time, very content."
England vs West Indies white-ball fixtures
All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports
One-day international series (May-June)
- First ODI, Edgbaston: England won by 238 runs
- Second ODI: Sunday June 1 (11am) - Cardiff
- Third ODI: Tuesday June 3 (1pm) - The Oval
T20 international series (June)
- First T20I: Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Chester-le-Street
- Second T20I: Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Bristol
- Third T20I: Tuesday June 10 (6.30pm) - Southampton
