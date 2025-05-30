England vs West Indies: Amy Jones hits hundred and Linsey Smith takes five-for in 108-run win in first ODI

Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont hit hundreds and Linsey Smith took five-for on ODI debut as England beat West Indies by 108 runs in their series opener in Derby.

Jones (122 off 121 balls), promoted to open the batting for the first time in six years, rewarded that show of faith with a sparkling maiden century in international cricket as England amassed 345-6 batting first.

Beaumont (107 off 104) tonked a 15th ODI ton - her second fifty taking only 22 balls - as part of a record opening stand of 222 against the West Indies, while captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (52 off 36) belted her own quickfire half century at the back end of the innings.

First ODI summary - England beat West Indies by 108 runs England 345-6 in 50 overs: Amy Jones (122 off 121), Tammy Beaumont (107 off 104), Nat Sciver-Brunt (52 off 36); Hayley Matthews (2-49) West Indies 237 all out in 48.2 overs: Qiana Joseph (62 off 74), Hayley Matthews (48 off 47), Aaliyah Alleyne (44 off 46); Linsey Smith (5-36), Em Arlott (2-37)

The decision to hand ODI debuts to Emily Arlott and Linsey Smith was also inspired, with Arlott (2-37) taking the key wicket of Hayley Matthews (49 off 47) before Smith tore through the middle order on her way to superb figures of 5-36.

Qiana Joseph (62 off 74) had struck her second ODI fifty as part of a 91-run opening partnership with Matthews, but her dismissal - bowled by Alice Capsey (1-27) - was part of a mid-innings collapse of four for 23 as West Indies were ultimately bowled out for 237 in 48.2 overs.

It is a fourth straight defeat for the visitors, after being swept in the preceding T20s. They next head to Leicester on Wednesday for the second ODI of the three-match series.

After Sciver-Brunt won the toss and chose to bat first, Beaumont and Jones cashed in brilliantly, albeit the pair were a touch scratchy to start the innings - Beaumont in particular as she took 74 deliveries to eventually follow her partner through to fifty.

It was at that point that her full array of strokes came out - including a spectacular uppercut four off Jahzara Claxton in the 33rd over in which she was completely in mid-air playing the shot - and she ultimately beat Jones through to a hundred.

Beaumont's innings - containing eight fours and four sixes - was finally ended in the 36th over, bowled by Cherry-Ann Fraser, two balls after Jones ended her 12-year wait for a first England century.

Jones would smash her first six of the innings in Fraser's next over, adding the 14th and 15th boundaries for her innings off the next two deliveries, but when out in the 39th, England had suddenly lost three in four - Emma Lamb (2) the other to depart, failing to review her 'glove' behind that actually came off her forearm.

Sophia Dunkley (9) too fell cheaply, deflecting one onto her stumps, but Sciver-Brunt's rapid fifty and 24 off 19 balls by Capsey helped the hosts up beyond 300 and to an imposing total.

The West Indies made a good fist of things early on in their reply, with England a touch ragged in the field as a few opportunities of differing difficulty passed them by during a 91-run opening stand, before Arlott picked up Matthews nicking off.

Dunkley dropped new batter Zaida James on nought at backward point - indicative of that sloppy start in the field - but Smith would eventually end her tortured 29-ball stay at the crease, pinning her lbw for seven with her fifth delivery.

She would swiftly add Shemaine Campbelle (9) and Mandy Mangru (1) - both bowled - shortly after Capsey ended Joseph's fine knock, as the West Indies suffered a mid-innings collapse.

After adding Jahzara Claxton (17), Smith would go on to become only the second English woman to take a debut five-for when, in her final over, Fraser (3) holed out to Dunkley at deep midwicket.

At the other end, Aaliyah Alleyne (44 off 46) played some eye-catching shots to add some gloss to the West Indies' score before she was the final wicket to fall to Lauren Bell (1-41) in the 49th over.

Jones: Maiden ODI hundred 'brilliant feeling'

Player of the match, England's Amy Jones:

"It's pretty special [to score my first hundred]. I've played a fair few games now without one so to tick that off is a brilliant feeling.

"I was so excited when Lottie [head coach Charlotte Edwards] first had that thought and shared with me that opening could be an option.

"I've obviously done it in the past - while Lottie was in the team, in fact - and so it has come full circle. To have her backing and have that partnership with Tammy, it means a lot."

Sciver-Brunt proud how England have settled

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt:

"The team did brilliantly. The opening partnership was stunning, they read conditions well, played brilliantly, accelerated really well and set us up for a great score.

"With the change of leadership and coach, [I'm most proud of] settling in as quickly as we have and really committing to the things we wanted to do - huge partnerships, top batters in towards the end of the innings.

"We could have fielded a little bit better, we cannot dip on our energy and commitment in that, so that will be something for next time."

