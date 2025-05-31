England vs West Indies: Matthew Potts drafted in for second ODI after Jamie Overton ruled out of white-ball series with broken little finger

England have drafted in Matthew Potts for the second ODI against the West Indies in Cardiff after Jamie Overton was been ruled out of the white-ball series with a broken finger.

New England white-ball captain Harry Brook has been forced into one change following Thursday's 238-run victory in the first ODI at Edgbaston following the news that Overton has withdrawn.

Durham pace bowler Potts will replace Overton on what will be his 10th ODI appearance for England, who go in search of a series-clinching victory with a game to spare in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.

Overton dropped a sharp return catch from just his second delivery in the Windies' reply to England's 400-8 and immediately sprinted to the dressing room clutching his right hand while grimacing.

After some treatment, the fast bowling all-rounder returned and sent down five more overs, impressively claiming career-best ODI figures of 3-22, but he is now set for a short spell on the sidelines.

Image: Jamie Overton raced off the field after breaking his little finger attempting a caught-and-bowled

"Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the remaining Metro Bank one-day internationals and the Vitality IT20s against the West Indies due to a broken right little finger," an ECB statement said.

England decided against drafting in a replacement for the last two ODIs or the three-match T20 series, despite the loss of Overton following injuries to Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson ahead of the series.

After Sunday's second ODI against West Indies in Cardiff, England end the ODI series at The Kia Oval on June 3 (1pm) before the T20s take place in Durham (6.30pm on June 6), Bristol (2.30pm on June 8) and Southampton (6.30pm on June 10).

England’s ODI team to face West Indies Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

England vs West Indies white-ball fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

One-day international series (May-June)

First ODI, Edgbaston: England won by 238 runs

Second ODI: Sunday June 1 (11am) - Cardiff

Sunday June 1 (11am) - Cardiff Third ODI: Tuesday June 3 (1pm) - The Oval

T20 international series (June)

First T20I: Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Chester-le-Street

Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Chester-le-Street Second T20I: Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Bristol

Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Bristol Third T20I: Tuesday June 10 (6.30pm) - Southampton

