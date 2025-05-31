Jamie Overton: England without all-rounder for rest of West Indies white-ball series after broken little finger

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of England's remaining ODIs and IT20s against the West Indies due to a broken right little finger.

The Surrey all-rounder sustained the injury attempting to remove West Indies batsman Keacy Carty caught-and-bowled in the eighth over of England's first Metro Bank ODI at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Overton returned with his finger strapped and finished the game as England's joint-highest wicket taker in their emphatic 238-run victory as he finished with figures of 3-22.

The 31-year-old will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team.

No replacement will be added to the squad for the remainder of the series, which continues with the second ODI against the West Indies in Cardiff on Sunday, June 1, before concluding with the third ODI at The Oval on June 3.

Image: Jamie Overton raced off the field after breaking his little finger attempting a caught-and-bowled

England vs West Indies white-ball fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

One-day international series (May-June)

First ODI, Edgbaston: England won by 238 runs

Second ODI: Sunday June 1 (11am) - Cardiff

Sunday June 1 (11am) - Cardiff Third ODI: Tuesday June 3 (1pm) - The Oval

T20 international series (June)

First T20I: Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Chester-le-Street

Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Chester-le-Street Second T20I: Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Bristol

Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Bristol Third T20I: Tuesday June 10 (6.30pm) - Southampton

