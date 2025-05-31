Jamie Overton: England without all-rounder for rest of West Indies white-ball series after broken little finger
No replacement called into England white-ball squad following withdrawal of 31-year-old Surrey all-rounder, who will undergo period of rehabilitation with medical staff
Saturday 31 May 2025 11:01, UK
Jamie Overton has been ruled out of England's remaining ODIs and IT20s against the West Indies due to a broken right little finger.
The Surrey all-rounder sustained the injury attempting to remove West Indies batsman Keacy Carty caught-and-bowled in the eighth over of England's first Metro Bank ODI at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Overton returned with his finger strapped and finished the game as England's joint-highest wicket taker in their emphatic 238-run victory as he finished with figures of 3-22.
The 31-year-old will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team.
No replacement will be added to the squad for the remainder of the series, which continues with the second ODI against the West Indies in Cardiff on Sunday, June 1, before concluding with the third ODI at The Oval on June 3.
England vs West Indies white-ball fixtures
All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports
One-day international series (May-June)
- First ODI, Edgbaston: England won by 238 runs
- Second ODI: Sunday June 1 (11am) - Cardiff
- Third ODI: Tuesday June 3 (1pm) - The Oval
T20 international series (June)
- First T20I: Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Chester-le-Street
- Second T20I: Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Bristol
- Third T20I: Tuesday June 10 (6.30pm) - Southampton
