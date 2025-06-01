England vs West Indies: Joe Root becomes hosts' leading ODI run-scorer as Harry Brook's side clinch series

Joe Root overtook Eoin Morgan to become England's leading run scorer in ODI cricket as the hosts secured a three-wicket victory over the West Indies and clinched the series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Chasing 309 for victory, England slipped to 2-2 and 93-4 after Ben Duckett (0), Jamie Smith (0) and Jos Buttler (0) were all out for ducks, but Root persisted with his career-best of 166 not out to become the first Englishman to pass 7,000 runs in the 50-over format.

The West Indies managed to hold England to 312-7, with Alzarri Joseph taking a four-fer, but they were unable to prevent Root, who drove Jayden Seales (1-56) to the long-on boundary to win the match and series.

England vs West Indies, second ODI England 312-7 in 50 overs: Joe Root 166 not out, Will Jacks 49; Alzarri Joseph 4-31 West Indies 308 all out in 50 overs: Keacy Carty 103; Shai Hope 78; Adil Rashid 4-63

Earlier, England had a woeful day in the field, spilling four catches, with Keacy Carty (103) bringing up his fourth ODI ton after being dropped by Duckett on one as the visitors made a tremendous turnaround from their Edgbaston thrashing.

Spinner Adil Rashid (4-63) claimed his 412th wicket, the most by an England spinner, to help make up for the sloppy fielding performance, as West Indies skipper Shai Hope (78) and Brandon King (59) also contributed with the bat.

The third and final ODI takes place on Tuesday June 3 at The Kia Oval, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Root's sparkling century leads England to victory

The West Indies got off to a perfect start after Jayden Seales had recently-promoted opener Smith caught behind whilst Matthew Forde saw Duckett pocketed at deep third, leaving the hosts on 2-2.

Joseph then removed Harry Brook (47) and Buttler (0) in successive overs after the England skipper fell to a bouncer and the former white-ball captain played onto his stumps.

Root continued along nicely, bringing up his 43rd half-century and 18th ton, but Jacob Bethell (17) was trapped lbw by Roston Chase as the hosts lost half their side - 138-5 - by the halfway mark.

Joseph trapped Will Jacks (49) lbw painfully short of his own milestone before having Brydon Carse top-edge to short backward square, creating jeopardy for England.

Nevertheless, Root continued, paired with Rashid (10no) to lead their side to victory in what was a fitting ending with England’s two history-makers at the crease for the final runs.

Carty’s ton helps Windies to competitive score

Earlier, Carse (1-59) got the breakthrough for England, dismissing 18-year-old Jewel Andrew - the youngest ODI opener for the West Indies - for a duck after he tamely lofted to Jacks at short cover.

King and Carty shared a 141-run partnership, both players making the most of being dropped on 11 and one respectively by Ben Duckett, with Saqib Mahmood also dropping Carty on 45 later on.

King brought up his eighth half-century but was caught in the deep off Rashid. Meanwhile, having brought West Indies to 205-3 and with wickets in hand, Carty tried to emulate the aggression of his skipper Shai Hope (78) but was stumped by Buttler off Will Jacks.

Rashid trapped Shimron Hetmyer (4) leg-before and a poor review from the tourists confirmed what England were already celebrating.

The hosts did much better in the final 10 overs as Bethell had Justin Greaves (22) caught at long-on and Mahmood struck twice in two balls to dismiss Forde (1) and Chase (0) cheaply.

Gudakesh Motie smashed four boundaries in one over but was caught by Root - who one ball earlier had dropped Hope on 73.

Joseph made a quickfire 10 with a six and a four but was bowled by Rashid, whilst Mahmood had Hope caught as England bowled the West Indies out inside of 48 overs with 14 balls remaining.

Brook: Root is getting better with age

England captain Harry Brook:

"Root - he is only getting better with age is that boy! It is amazing to have him in the side. Jacks is also a proper batter who can manipulate the field.

"To have a proper batter at seven is key.

"I think we bowled immensely in the power play, especially Brydon Carse, but it just didn't go in the hand [and we dropped catches].

"The boys are together and that proved in our performance today. We have lads willing to fight for each other. It is great to get a win."

Hope: West Indies 'fell away' with bat

West Indies captain Shai Hope:

"We certainly did [lose our way].

"With the position we were in around that 35-over mark, we should have put on 30 to 40 more runs at least.

"But we just fell away at the end and didn't give ourselves the best chance of dominating the game with the bat.

"I have to commend the bowlers for the fight they showed to keep us in the game. They fought until the end."

