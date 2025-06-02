Heinrich Klaasen: South Africa batter retires from international cricket

South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in a blow to the country ahead of co-hosting the 2027 50-over World Cup.

The 33-year-old is considered one of the world's most destructive batters in white-ball cricket and has been a mainstay of the South African limited-overs side in recent years.

Klaasen is likely to continue playing T20 franchise cricket, having had successful stints in the Indian Premier League, the Caribbean Premier League, The Hundred and South Africa's own domestic T20 league, the SA20.

Heinrich Klaasen smashed SEVEN sixes to help Sunrisers Hyderabad break the IPL scoring record with an innings total of 277 last year.

"It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket," Klaasen said in a Cricket South Africa statement released on Monday.

"It took me a long time to decide what's best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with.

"I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so."

Klaasen averaged 43.69, with four centuries and 11 fifties across his 60 ODI caps, and scored exactly 1,000 runs in 58 T20Is at a strike rate of 141.84. He also played four Tests for his country.

His decision comes on the same day that Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from ODI cricket.

The two-time World Cup winner will continue to play T20Is for Australia.

Enoch Nkwe, South Africa's director of national teams and high performance, said he understood the reasons for Klaasen's decision.

"He has been transparent with Cricket South Africa throughout the past few months, and we fully respect his decision to retire from international cricket," Nkwe said. "We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey."