Women's Cricket World Cup final could be played in Sri Lanka if Pakistan involved amid India tension
Sri Lanka has emerged as a potential host for the Women's World Cup final should Pakistan be involved amid tensions with neighbouring hosts India; Pakistan are to play their seven round-robin games in Sri Lankan city of Colombo
Monday 2 June 2025 20:10, UK
The final of the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup could be held in Sri Lanka amid continuing tension between hosts India and neighbouring Pakistan.
The International Cricket Council has named Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore and ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam among the venues for the eight-team 50-over tournament, which gets under way on September 30.
After India refused to travel to Pakistan for the men's Champions Trophy earlier this year, the ICC decided to use neutral venues for competitions hosted by either nation.
Pakistan will play their seven round-robin games, including those against India and England, in Colombo and should they make the semi-final and final, they too would be staged in the Sri Lankan city.
- England seal 3-0 T20 sweep over West Indies
- England women results and fixtures 2025
- Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
- Choose the sports notifications you want
However, the weather could yet have an impact on the tournament, which runs until November 2, with October traditionally one of the wetter months for the island nation.
India are due to open proceedings in Bengaluru - which will stage the final if Pakistan are not involved - although the full match schedule is yet to be announced.
Australia are defending champions, having beaten England in the 2022 final in New Zealand after a delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the ICC has confirmed that hosts England will play the opening fixture of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup at Edgbaston on June 12 next year.
Both semi-finals will be held at the Oval, while Lord's will be the final venue.
England vs West Indies fixtures and results
All times UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports
T20 international series
- First T20: May 21 - England won by eight wickets 🔴
- Second T20: May 23 - England won by nine wickets 🔴
- Third T20: May 26 - England won by 17 runs 🔴
One-day international series
- First ODI: Friday May 30 (1pm) - Derby
- Second ODI: Wednesday June 4 (1pm) - Leicester
- Third ODI: Saturday June 7 (11am) - Taunton