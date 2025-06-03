England vs West Indies: Seven-wicket victory seals 3-0 ODI series whitewash

England clinched a 3-0 series whitewash with a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies after rain and traffic conspired to reduce the third one-day international at The Kia Oval to 40 overs-a-side.

Play commenced at 1.30pm, half an hour later than the scheduled start time, after the West Indies team bus got caught in London congestion that forced England players to complete the final stage of their journey on Lime bikes.

An additional 90-minute rain delay forced a reduction in overs with the West Indies finishing 251-9 after their 40, as England were set a revised total of 246 for victory via the DLS system.

Jamie Smith's blistering 64 off 28 balls set the tone for England's rapid run chase that was completed by an unbeaten 46-run partnership between captain Harry Brook (26 not out) and his predecessor Jos Buttler (41 not out), who sealed victory in 29.4 overs with a swashbuckling six.

The victory maintains England's momentum under new white-ball captain Brook, whose side switch their focus to the T20I series, which begins in Durham on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

England sweep West Indies in ODI series

England made light work of their run chase, with Smith's blistering 25-ball fifty part of a 93-run opening stand with Ben Duckett.

The loss of Smith, who fell to Gudakesh Motie after hitting the spinner for 20 runs in an all-action seventh over, failed to derail the hosts, who got halfway to their target in 10.4 overs thanks to Duckett's 34-ball half-century - his eighth in ODI cricket.

The run-rate slowed when Duckett holed out on 58 to Roston Chase at cover, but Joe Root's 44 off 48 got England to within 50 of victory before he fell victim to a brilliant Shamar Joseph catch off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph.

It was left to the current and former captain to finish the job with Brook watching on as Buttler tonked a huge six into the stands to put the seal on an emphatic victory with seven wickets to spare.

West Indies always playing catch-up

West Indies' delay was compounded by the loss of the toss, as the unprepared tourists were put into bat and saw Evin Lewis (8), Brandon King (16) and Shai Hope (0) fall to England's seamers inside the first seven overs.

After slumping to 28-3, Sherfane Rutherford (70 off 71 balls) and Keacy Carty, a centurion in the second ODI, led the West Indies resistance, putting on 62 for the fourth wicket either side of the rain delay.

West Indies wickets tumbled upon the resumption, with Carty playing on from the bowling of Rashid, who removed Justin Greaves and Roston Chase in two balls, the latter falling for a first-ball duck in successive ODIs.

On his first appearance of the series, Rutherford was West Indies' greatest threat with the bat but, after notching his sixth ODI half-century, his innings was brought to an abrupt end on 70 by the latest superb catch from England captain Brook, diving forward at mid-on after a cross-seam short delivery from Brydon Carse.

The big-hitting Motie (63 off 53 balls) spearheaded a middle-order fightback, smashing three huge sixes on route to a 45-ball half-century as part of a 91-run stand with Alzarri Joseph (41 off 29) - the highest eighth-wicket partnership for the West Indies against England in ODI cricket.

But England's dominance with the bat ensured the West Indies total fell way short of being competitive.

Image: Adil Rashid finished with figures of 3-40 as West Indies reached the end of their innings 251-9

Root: I want to keep evolving and expanding

Player of the Series, Joe Root (267 runs, one hundred, one fifty)

"For me, it's about trying to be consistent with practice. Make sure I am looking for ways to get better and stay one step ahead of the opposition.

"There is so much data out there so you have to evolve and expand your game. That is how I will continue to do things."

Hope: West Indies can take positives

West Indies captain Shai Hope:

"There are always positives you can take from any series, any match

"Keacy Carty's form has continued, he has made great progress over the last couple of months. Alzarri with his enforcer role in the middle overs.

"Rutherford is a quality player, he looks like he is playing a video game sometimes! I love his prep and the way he goes about his innings."

Brook hails 'awesome' England after 3-0 sweep

England captain Harry Brook:

"The way we started off at Edgbaston [in the first ODI] was amazing - to get 400 on the board and bowl them out convincingly.

"Today was awesome as well. We have been talking about being dominant and finishing the series 3-0. We will enjoy the success.

"Smith took the game away from West Indies in the powerplay which is what we like to see - and I Iike the depth in our batting.

"I think that helped us in Cardiff in the second ODI."

