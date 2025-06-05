England vs West Indies: Can momentum behind Harry Brook's captaincy translate to T20 series?

Fresh off a dominant ODI series sweep of the West Indies, England are fired up to launch a new T20 era under white-ball skipper Harry Brook.

Tuesday's seven-wicket victory at The Kia Oval saw England claim their first ODI series whitewash in three years to kick off Brook's captaincy in style.

Brook took over with English white-ball cricket floundering after a dreadful Champions Trophy campaign prompted his predecessor Jos Buttler to resign.

If the ODI series marked a fresh chapter for England, the upcoming T20 clashes in Durham, Bristol, and Southampton - all live on Sky Sports - offer the perfect stage to build momentum under Brook's leadership.

'Funky fields' and 'positivity' - inside Brook's England

Speaking ahead of England's first T20 against the West Indies at his home ground of Chester-le-Street, bowler Brydon Carse said: "The last week has been an incredibly positive over such a short period of time for this group under the new leadership of Harry Brook.

"Everything has pretty much gone according to plan so far. The guys are full of confidence, are excited, and the most important thing is everyone is enjoying each other's company.

"There's a new challenge now in the T20 series, the West Indies will come back stronger, they have a couple of different players in their squad now, but we will be ready for that."

As for what differentiates Brook from other England captains, Carse added: "He sets some different fields, some funky fields, but always with the common goal of trying to get a wicket and trying to be positive.

"He hasn't changed the way he is among the group, he's still himself which is a very key thing as a leader of the group."

England select Smith as opener Salt takes paternity leave

England have made one change to their squad for the 20-over series, which continues in Bristol on Sunday and moves to Southampton on Tuesday.

Phil Salt has been stood down for paternity leave, having welcomed his first child just prior to winning the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the weekend.

Jamie Smith takes his place at opener, allowing him to continue where he left off with a fiery knock of 64 from 28 balls in the final match of England's one-day whitewash over the tourists.

"The way Jamie Smith batted the other night is very pleasing for him because we all know he can do that," Carse said. "I think he's going to have a lot of positive knocks in the future for England like that."

England squad for West Indies T20I series Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood. Watch the first T20I live on Sky Sports Cricket on June 6

'Can we get rid of it?' - Carse considered amputating toe

Carse admitted he considered a drastic remedy for his troublesome toe injury before being persuaded to settle on a less-severe solution than amputation.

The Durham bowler has battled against longstanding problems with his left foot, with the force produced by charging through his action opening up a painful wound on his second toe.

The damage became so bad over a breakthrough winter with the national team that he was forced to pull out midway through England's Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan and withdraw from a lucrative deal in the Indian Premier League.

Image: Brydon Carse revealed how a chronic toe injury forced him to consider a drastic remedy

The 29-year-old explored every option to deal with the issue, eventually going as far as contemplating a grisly response, but he was cautioned against doing so by team medics.

"For a number of years now, my feet are not the most ideal thing," he said. "It ended up being quite a severe wound I was playing with for the majority of the winter, it got infected a couple of times.

"It is a bit running joke in changing room, my second toe. So, we came up with the thought, 'can we just get rid of the second toe'?

Image: Carse took five wickets across England's three ODI victories over the West Indies

"Everyone has had their opinion on my second toe. At one stage I was going to bed thinking 'I could actually do this; I think I could get rid of my second toe' but then the medical staff said you need it for balance so that was quickly ruled out."

As for alternative solutions, he was able to pick up some less invasive suggestions which have coupled with an extended break between February and May to get him back to fitness.

He said: "I've gone into a narrower boot, positioned the hole in my boot slightly differently and got new insoles, which is all the information the specialists have given me over the winter."

England vs West Indies white-ball fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

One-day international series (May-June)

First ODI, Edgbaston: England won by 238 runs

Second ODI, Cardiff: England won by three wickets

Third ODI, The Oval: England won by seven wickets

T20 international series (June)

First T20I: Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Chester-le-Street

Friday June 6 (6.30pm) - Chester-le-Street Second T20I: Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Bristol

Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Bristol Third T20I: Tuesday June 10 (6.30pm) - Southampton

