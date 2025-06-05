Jofra Archer in contention for England's second Test vs India with Mark Wood on longer road to recovery

England national selector Luke Wright says Jofra Archer could return for England's second Test against India.

Archer has been out with a thumb injury that saw him miss England's ODI series against the West Indies between May 29 and June 3.

He was also omitted from an initial 15-player group for England Lions' red-ball game against India A from June 6 and was not named in the squad for England's opening Test against India.

The paceman has not played a first-class match in four years and made the most recent of his 13 Test appearances in India in February 2021, with England easing him back into the international game through white-ball cricket after a horror run with injuries.

However, they are keen for him to form part of the battery of pace bowlers they take to Australia this winter as they look to win the Ashes overseas for the first time since 2010/11.

That return now looks potentially on the horizon, with Archer hopefully "available" for the second Test which takes place from Wednesday July 2 to Sunday July 6 at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports.

"Joff's trucking on really well, actually. The plans for him, he's playing a few second-team games," Wright said.

"He's getting a few loading up in the second team for Sussex, and then the idea for him is to play for Sussex against Durham, I think on the 23rd, just during the first Test.

"So, he'll play for Sussex if all things go well, and then if things go well, fingers crossed, he should be available for the second Test.

"It is like anything with all these bowlers, he's got to keep ticking off every day and getting no setbacks.

"But if all goes well and he gets through that Durham game, then he's available potentially for selection for that second Test."

Wood potentially targeting 'Test four or five'

Mark Wood has been one of England's longer-term injury woes after he suffered a knee injury back in March that ruled him out for four months.

The injury occurred during England's ICC Champions Trophy group-stage defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore after "suffering increased stiffness and discomfort".

Now, Wood has started to return to light training and is looking for a comeback later in the Test series if his recovery continues on the same track, with Wright also providing an update on bowler Olly Stone.

"I think Woody's now started bowling just lightly, to be honest. He's just off a few paces, but that's been a great sign," Wright added.

"So, he's on the road to recovery. I think he's more long-term, if we can get him back, he might have an option for the fourth or fifth Test. But again, each day it's ticking off each box and making sure he's OK.

"But he's trucking on well and same with Stoney. So, we are starting to get boys back, but they're still further away than right now. But it would be nice having those options back as well."

England men's Tests this summer ☀️

