Chris Woakes: England seamer makes impact for Lions during first-class match against India A
Chris Woakes is making a return from an ankle injury and has not played since January; the 36-year-old picked up three wickets in first-class match against India A; he was named in a 15-man squad for two Lions fixtures
Friday 6 June 2025 18:04, UK
Seamer Chris Woakes picked up three wickets for England A on day one of their first-class match against India A at the County Ground in Northampton.
The 36-year-old is making a return from an ankle injury, having not played since January, but was named in a 15-man squad for two Lions fixtures.
After winning the toss and electing to field, Woakes was the first to strike, breaking the 28-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and KL Rahul (116) by trapping the former leg-before.
The England seamer also dismissed India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran for 11 and Karun Nair on 40 by pinning both of them lbw.
Yorkshire all-rounder George Hill also chipped in, taking the wicket of centurion Rahul and bowling Dhruv Jurel (52) shortly after his half-century, while 17-year-old Farhan Ahmed trapped Shardul Thakur (19) lbw too.
This summer, England are set to play India at Headingley (June 20-24), Edgbaston (July 2-6), Lord's (July 10-14), Emirates Old Trafford (July 23-27) and The Kia Oval (July 31-August 4), with every Test live on Sky Sports.
England men's Tests this summer ☀️
All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports
- May 22-25: Beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 45 runs
- vs India: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley
- vs India: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston
- vs India: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's
- vs India: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Old Trafford
- vs India: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval