Chris Woakes: England seamer makes impact for Lions during first-class match against India A

Seamer Chris Woakes picked up three wickets for England A on day one of their first-class match against India A at the County Ground in Northampton.

The 36-year-old is making a return from an ankle injury, having not played since January, but was named in a 15-man squad for two Lions fixtures.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Woakes was the first to strike, breaking the 28-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (17) and KL Rahul (116) by trapping the former leg-before.

The England seamer also dismissed India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran for 11 and Karun Nair on 40 by pinning both of them lbw.

Yorkshire all-rounder George Hill also chipped in, taking the wicket of centurion Rahul and bowling Dhruv Jurel (52) shortly after his half-century, while 17-year-old Farhan Ahmed trapped Shardul Thakur (19) lbw too.

This summer, England are set to play India at Headingley (June 20-24), Edgbaston (July 2-6), Lord's (July 10-14), Emirates Old Trafford (July 23-27) and The Kia Oval (July 31-August 4), with every Test live on Sky Sports.

England men's Tests this summer ☀️

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports