England vs West Indies: Jos Buttler and Liam Dawson star in 21-run win to open T20I series in Durham

Jos Buttler smashed 96 off 59 balls and Liam Dawson celebrated his England return with four wickets as the hosts beat West Indies by 21 runs in the first T20 international in Durham.

The series-opening victory means it's now four in four under new white-ball skipper Harry Brook, who continues to operate with a magic touch.

Jamie Smith, opening for the first time in T20Is, tonked 38 off 20 at the top of the order. Buttler - no longer burdened by the captaincy - looked back to his brilliant best. There was Dawson's star turn in his first international appearance for three years, and Matthew Potts (2-48), while expensive, struck twice on his T20I debut.

Chasing 189 to win, Evin Lewis (39 off 23) and Roston Chase (24 off 20) would have had England briefly rattled during a blistering 58-run partnership for the third wicket, which included Jacob Bethell being tonked for 24 in one over before he crucially ended the stand with the wicket of Lewis off his sixth delivery.

Dawson (4-20) - having earlier seen off Johnson Charles (18 off 15), stumped - returned soon after and struck immediately, Sherfane Rutherford (2) holing out to deep midwicket, before Chase followed suit two balls later.

Dawson's fourth, bowling Rovman Powell (13), reduced the West Indies to 115-6 in the 14th over as they meekly stumbled their way to 167-9 in their 20 overs and a heavy defeat.

It means England, having swept the preceding ODIs 3-0, take a 1-0 advantage into the second T20I of the three-match series in Bristol on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm (first ball, 2.30pm).

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Brook had the pleasure of watching on from the dressing room as, following the early loss of Ben Duckett (1), Smith and Buttler blasted England to 78-1 in the opening six-over powerplay - Buttler hammering 23 off one Alzarri Joseph over.

His 25-ball half century duly followed, albeit Smith's innings would follow next ball to end their sizzling 79-run stand for the second wicket.

Brook (6) was bowled by Chase, a ball after hitting an audacious switch-hit for four, and Tom Banton (3) failed to make the most of his opportunity when out lbw to Andre Russell cheaply.

Bethell (23no off 23) struggled for fluency throughout his innings and, with Buttler starved of the strike, England were in danger of failing to make the most of the healthy foundations his quickfire fifty had earlier laid.

But just as Buttler began firing again, moving to within one blow of a second T20I hundred, the former captain was dismissed four agonising runs short - out lbw to Joseph in the penultimate over of the innings.

It was then over to Dawson - playing his first game for England in three years, and first on home soil in eight - to bowl the hosts to a comprehensive, series-opening victory.

Dawson: Like making my debut all over again

Player of the Match, Liam Dawson:

"I feel really good, it's really pleasing to contribute to a really good win.

"When you get 190 on the board, you can go out there and simplify everything, bowl very defensively and they have to come to you. We kept it simple and thankfully tonight it worked.

"Without doubt [it was like making my debut all over again]. It's been maybe three-and-a-half years since I last played [for England].

"I was a little but nervous going into the game but was very happy to contribute."

Nasser: Dawson has to play at 2026 T20 World Cup

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain:

"There has been a lot of people asking for him to come back into the side for a number of years. He's done it for Hampshire, for franchises around the world.

"He thinks like a batter, because he is one. He goes quick, quick with his variations and then lobs one up right on a length. He has that sense of when a batter is coming at him.

"I thought it was a masterclass of left-arm spin bowling. It's great to have him back in the side.

"And with the [2026] T20 World Cup coming up in India and Sri Lanka, he's got to play."

England vs West Indies white-ball fixtures

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

One-day international series (May-June)

First ODI, Edgbaston: England won by 238 runs

Second ODI, Cardiff: England won by three wickets

Third ODI, The Oval: England won by seven wickets

T20 international series (June)

First T20I, Chester-le-Street: England won by 21 runs

Second T20I: Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Bristol

Sunday June 8 (2.30pm) - Bristol Third T20I: Tuesday June 10 (6.30pm) - Southampton

