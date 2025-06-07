England vs West Indies: Nat Sciver-Brunt hits speedy 50 to secure ODI series whitewash in rain-affected encounter

Nat Sciver-Brunt hit a speedy 50 as England comprehensively beat the West Indies by nine wickets (DLS method) in a rain-affected encounter to secure the ODI series whitewash at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

After a five-hour rain delay, which saw the match reduced to 21 overs and England's target set at a revised 106, the captain hit an unbeaten 57, which included nine boundaries, as she got her side over the line in just 10.5 overs.

Sophia Dunkley's (26) was the only England wicket to fall after she was trapped leg-before by West Indies' spinner Karishma Ramharack (1-31) in the sixth over, but it wasn't enough to keep the hosts at bay.

England vs West Indies, third ODI West Indies 106-8 in 21 overs: Qiana Joseph (34); Sarah Glenn 3-21 England 109-1 in 10.5 overs: Nat Sciver-Brunt (57no)

Earlier, Kate Cross (1-15) and Em Arlott (2-15) combined to take three wickets in the first four overs, which saw the tourists collapse to 4-3 before posting 106-8 after being inserted by England.

West Indies continued to struggle with the bat as Sarah Glenn claimed 3-21, only a quickfire 27 from Aaliyah Alleyne lower down the order getting them to three figures.

Ecclestone to take break from domestic cricket "England spinner Sophie Ecclestone will take a break from domestic cricket in order to manage a minor quad injury and prioritise her well-being. "She remains available for selection for England Women’s upcoming series against India. "England Women’s Head Coach Charlotte Edwards said: “Sophie has been managing a quad niggle over the past week but more importantly she wants to take a step back from cricket for a short period to look after herself. "We're totally behind that. We want to be able to select Sophie for the India series but the most important thing for her at the moment is that she feels in a better place. "We all agree that a break now could be beneficial for her to achieve that."

West Indies sink in rainy Taunton

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nat Sciver-Brunt secured England's victory against West Indies with a boundary after their dominant third ODI display.

West Indies opener Realeanna Grimmond fell for a two-ball duck after she was caught behind by Amy Jones, featuring in her 100th ODI for England, off Cross.

Zaida James (0) also departed for a duck after being bowled by Arlott, who then trapped Stafanie Taylor (1) leg-before.

Qiana Joseph (34) and Shemaine Campbelle (18) shared a 39-run partnership to drag the West Indies to 43-4 before rain interrupted play.

Charlie Dean (1-17) struck with her first ball after the lengthy break as she had Campbelle stumped by Amy Jones, who received her 100th ODI cap earlier.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England strike instantly after a five-hour rain delay! Charlie Dean removes Shemaine Campbelle with the first ball, then Sarah Glenn quickly follows up, dismissing Shabika Gajnabi.

Glenn bowled Shabika Gajnabi (1) cheaply before Lauren Filer (1-37) had Jannillea Glasgow (9) caught at mid-off by Alice Davidson-Richards.

A determined Alleyne hit five consecutive boundaries off Filer in the 20th over as she powered West Indies to a more respectable 95-6.

However, Glenn struck twice in the final over to have Joseph and Alleyne both caught by Dunkley, leaving Jahzara Claxton (11no) at the crease.

Dominant England continue to impress

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Indies' Karishma Ramharack strikes first ball as Sophia Dunkley is trapped LBW and walks after a promising start.

Dunkley and Sciver-Brunt shared a 40-run opening partnership to move England quickly towards their 106 target, with the former hitting four boundaries during her 21-ball cameo.

After being trapped in front by Ramharack, Dunkley opted for a review, but UltraEdge showed no bat involved, forcing the opener to depart.

That left Sciver-Brunt at the crease to bring up her second half-century of the series off 32 balls, before helping secure England's win by driving Ashmini Munisar (0-28) through the covers for four.

England experimented with a different line-up, resting Lauren Bell, Tammy Beaumont, and Linsey Smith as head coach Charlotte Edwards looks ahead to the 50-over World Cup later this winter in India.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Indies suffered the 'worst possible start' to their third ODI against England after they lost their two openers Realeanna Grimmond and Zaida James in quick succession.

Glenn: Competition for places healthy

Player of the Match - Sarah Glenn (3-21) - speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was a pretty long day with the delay but everyone did well to focus back on when we got back out there.

"There is always that pressure when you come into the team, you want to make an impact straight away, but I tried to keep it simple today, stay in the present.

"Competition for places is really good, really healthy. It keeps growing and growing each year and that will only push you as a player."

Sciver-Brunt sets her sights on India

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt speaking to Sky Sports:

"That's a great way to finish the series. It has rained a few times in Taunton. We wanted to have a bit more opportunity in the middle, but bowling first and the rain didn't help that.

"But looking at different combinations, trying things out. We have to gather information or we won't be able to explore them nearer to the World Cup.

"It's a pleasing thing to see that everyone given an opportunity has put their hand up. Some girls have a few days off, then some domestic cricket. We'll be raring to go come India."

England Women's white-ball fixtures vs West Indies

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20I, Canterbury : England won by eight wickets

: England won by eight wickets Second T20I, Hove: England won by nine wickets

England won by nine wickets Third T20I, Chelmsford: England won by 17 runs

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)