England: Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Edwards start new reign positively but bigger challenges lie ahead

England's regeneration is off to a great start.

Under new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards, England have won all six T20 and ODI games against West Indies.

Tougher tests await with five T20I matches and three ODI's against India in the summer at home, live on Sky Sports, ahead of the 50-over World Cup in the autumn, but the new reign is off to a good start.

Arlott stars to highlight bowling depth

Right-arm pace bowler Em Arlott has been in and around the England camps for many years but was finally awarded her international opportunity by new head coach Edwards in the T20I series.

Throughout the series, Arlott took 10 wickets, including one on her debut in Canterbury.

For Sky Sports Cricket's Charles Dagnall and Tash Farrant, Arlott's steady rise and impressive spell is the latest sign that the county system is where stars will be produced.

Indeed, Edwards has made it clear she wants to see her England players playing in that system as much as possible so they build the game players like Arlott possess.

"What I liked about Em Arlott is that she's tall, she hits that awkward length," Dagnall said.

"It's having the confidence to go again and not move away with what has worked for her. She's taken 14 wickets in the Metro Bank this year and those are the things you look at for rounded cricketers."

Farrant added: "Domestic cricket, with that new tier structure, people will get picked later.

"It's so competitive you hope people will come into this side a little cricket-hardy."

Could England play both Smith and Ecclestone?

Sophie Ecclestone was left out of the West Indies series while she recovers from a knee injury, but the 26-year-old did feature in two 50-over matches and six T20s for Lancashire.

However, England were adamant she was not left out of the squad because of the Ashes controversy.

In January, Ecclestone declined to speak with former team-mate and pundit Alex Hartley during a troubled tour that ultimately led to the removal of head coach Jon Lewis and captain Heather Knight following a 16-0 whitewash.

Hartley, a fellow left-arm spinner with 32 England caps, had previously criticised the team's conditioning and fitness levels and claimed those comments had seen her "hung out to dry" by some in the dressing room.

Since then, it was announced the world's No 1-ranked bowler will be taking a break from domestic cricket to "prioritse her wellbeing" and manage a quad problem, but remains available for selection for the India series.

Fellow left-arm spinner Smith showed her expertise in the meantime, becoming just the second England player to take a five-wicket haul on her debut to help England to a 108-run victory over West Indies in the first ODI in Derby.

Sky Sports' Lauren Winfield-Hill supported Ecclestone's break and said it is important for her to be at her best as because everyone will benefit.

"She is the world No 1 bowler. Any team in the world will benefit from having Ecclestone at her best," Winfield-Hill said.

"Getting mentally and physically right to ensure she is at her best is the most important thing right now and for the England team too.

"It's always difficult to maintain your best at the top in international cricket. Any team would be blessed to have her but it's important she is at her best.

"If you can't bring your best, it's important you step away to ensure you can do that."

Ecclestone has also featured in franchise cricket as well as playing internationally for England, with little to no breaks and this, Winfield-Hill believes, would have taken a toll on her.

"Ecclestone has not missed a beat internationally, but she's also played every franchise that's been going as well like the Women's Premier League and the Big Bash; there's been no window to get respite," Winfield-Hill added.

"When you look at that Ashes series and how things went down in the media with her, she's under a lot more scrutiny than she was when she first came in; it's probably the first major bump in the road that she has had.

"She is somebody who rose to stardom rapidly and quickly became one of the best in the world, but your trajectory can't stay like that forever. It's about managing that.

"You have to take pockets of time away to adjust and absorb.

"That Ashes series in particular, if you haven't digested that properly, and you're carrying baggage and mental scars, at some point it will pop up again and maybe this is the opportunity for her to take a breather."

However, despite both Smith and Ecclestone being left-arm spinners, head coach Edwards could still include them both in the squad as their game slightly differs.

"Competition is a good thing for any player. Being safe as an athlete is dangerous. You're not looking to evolve your game or progress and I'm not saying that's what has happened to her," Winfield-Hill said.

"Being safe isn't good for you. You need to be challenged.

"Linsey Smith is different, low trajectory and not a huge turner of the bowler, whilst Ecclestone gets over the top with big turn and bounce. In the World Cup in India, those two could play on the same team."

Jones impresses at the top as Edwards reshuffle pays off

It was very clear from the start that Edwards was going to change things up when she arrived.

Ahead of the white-ball series, Edwards announced she will impose minimum fitness standards for players from next year.

She also reshuffled the order with wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones opening the batting for the first time in ODI cricket since the 2019 Women's Ashes.

It wasn't something entirely new, but the reshuffle paid off with Jones notching her maiden ODI century in Derby and she made history alongside Tammy Beaumont by becoming the first openers to hit two 200-plus partnerships in successive Women's ODIs.

Ahead of the third and final ODI, Edwards chose to bring in Sarah Glenn for the first time, with Sciver-Brunt saying at the toss they were "experimenting and giving opportunities".

Edwards' plans to see her reshuffle unfold were hampered by the five-hour rain delay in Taunton, but even in the shortened 21-over game, there were promising signs with Glenn taking a three-for.

"Looking at different combinations, trying things out was important for us," Sciver-Brunt said before she lifted her second trophy as England captain.

"We have to gather information or we won't be able to explore them nearer to the World Cup.

"It's a pleasing thing to see that everyone given an opportunity has put their hand up. Some girls have a few days off, then some domestic cricket. We'll be raring to go come India."

England Women's white-ball fixtures vs West Indies

All times UK and Ireland; all games live on Sky Sports

T20 international series vs West Indies (May)

First T20I, Canterbury : England won by eight wickets

: England won by eight wickets Second T20I, Hove: England won by nine wickets

England won by nine wickets Third T20I, Chelmsford: England won by 17 runs

One-day international series vs West Indies (May-June)

First ODI, Derby: England won by 108 runs

England won by 108 runs Second ODI, Leicester: England won by 143 runs

England won by 143 runs Third ODI: England won by nine wickets

T20 international series at home to India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham

One-day international series at home to India (July)