Sophie Ecclestone returns to England T20 squad for India series as Sarah Glenn misses out

England have recalled spinner Sophie Ecclestone for their five-match T20 series against India.

Ecclestone missed the opening stages of Edwards' reign due to a knee injury and announced last week that she was taking a break from domestic cricket with Lancashire to "prioritise her well-being" and manage a sore quad.

But the plan was always for the team's most highly-rated bowler to return for the five-match series against India and the slow left-armer takes her place in a 14-strong squad.

Ecclestone's comeback means no room for leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, who drops out after featuring in just one of the three T20s against the West Indies.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards said: "It's great to have Soph back and we're looking forward to having her back in the group. She has obvious qualities and she'll be an asset to us.

"It does mean Sarah Glenn misses out. We are blessed with a strong group of spinners and we unfortunately can't play them all. It's now a great opportunity for Sarah to go back to The Blaze and play some competitive cricket in the Vitality Blast."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of England women's rain-delayed third ODI against the West Indies

Em Arlott and Issy Wong are included again after coming in for Edwards' first series but the team must once again do without former captain Heather Knight, whose hamstring problems have already ended her summer.

Reflecting on the challenge of taking on a strong India team who sit third to England's second in the International Cricket Council rankings, Edwards added: "They're one of the best sides in the world and it'll be a huge test for us.

"There was lots to be happy about in the West Indies series but equally lots of things we want to keep improving on - we're always looking at getting better.

"﻿Five games against India in front of big crowds at great venues will serve us really well. This is a significant series for us with the countdown well and truly underway towards the home ICC Women's T20 World Cup."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

England squad for IT20 series against India

Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze) (captain), Em Arlott (Birmingham Bears), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Hampshire Hawks), Alice Capsey (Surrey), Charlie Dean (Somerset), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire Thunder), Lauren Filer (Durham), Amy Jones (The Blaze), Paige Scholfield (Surrey), Linsey Smith (Hampshire Hawks), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey), Issy Wong (Birmingham Bears).

T20 international series at home to India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham

One-day international series at home to India (July)