Australia vs South Africa: Proteas need 69 more runs to win gripping World Test Championship final

Hobbling captain Temba Bavuma and centurion Aiden Markram pushed South Africa to the brink of a sensational victory over Australia in a gripping World Test Championship final at Lord's on Friday.

Bavuma, elevating the drama with a strained left hamstring, and opener Markram partnered for an unbroken 143 runs against one of Australia's greatest bowling attacks to have South Africa 69 runs from an historic triumph.

Chasing 282 to win, the Proteas were 213-2 at stumps on day three in a stirring bid to win a first ICC trophy in 27 years.

Bavuma was 65 not out, his running restricted but not his batting technique, and Markram was 102 not out, easily the highest individual score of the final.

To win, South Africa was required to equal England's most successful ever run chase at Lord's from 2004.

The only bigger run chase at the home of cricket was 344-1 in 1984 by the West Indies.

