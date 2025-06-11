Match summary
ICC World Test Championship
Final / Day 1 of 5 / Lord's
South Africa Yet to bat. Australia 190 for 5, from 50 overs.
Tea is being taken.
Australia are 190 for 5.
Australia 1st innings
Total
190 for 5, from 50 overs.
Batting
- Khawaja c Bedingham b Rabada; 0 runs, 20 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Labuschagne c Verreynne b Jansen; 17 runs, 56 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 30.36
- Green c Markram b Rabada; 4 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Smith c Jansen b Markram; 66 runs, 112 balls, 10 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.93
- Head c Verreynne b Jansen; 11 runs, 13 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.62
- Webster not out; 55 runs, 76 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 72.37
- Carey (wk) not out; 22 runs, 29 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.86
Extras
15 from 6 legbyes, 9 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Cummins
- Starc
- Lyon
- Hazlewood
Fall of Wickets
- Usman Khawaja at 12 for 1, from 6.3 overs
- Cameron Green at 16 for 2, from 6.6 overs
- Marnus Labuschagne at 46 for 3, from 17.6 overs
- Travis Head at 67 for 4, from 23.2 overs
- Steve Smith at 146 for 5, from 41.6 overs
Bowling
- Rabada: 12overs, 5 maidens, 35 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.91.
- Jansen: 13overs, 4 maidens, 49 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.76.
- Ngidi: 8overs, 0 maidens, 45 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.62.
- Mulder: 11overs, 3 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.27.
- Maharaj: 4overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
- Markram: 2overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.50.
Match details
- Toss: South Africa won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Reserve umpire: Nitin Menon