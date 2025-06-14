South Africa defeat Australia to win World Test Championship

South Africa defeated Australia to win the World Test Championship at Lord's.

South Africa were left with 69 runs to chase down on Saturday to collect their first ICC trophy in 27 years.

Their captain Temba Bavuma played on through a hamstring injury he'd sustained the day before, scoring a vital 66 with the bat, although he was an early wicket on Saturday when he edged a delivery from Pat Cummins into the waiting gloves of wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

South Africa had been facing a daunting task, needing 282 to win the final against the defending champions. But they defied the odds with Aiden Markram responding to the deficit by scoring a century, his eighth in test match cricket and his most important.

Tristan Stubbs registered eight runs when he came on after Bavuma was dismissed before Mitchell Starc took out his stumps.

With David Bedingham picking up runs, Markram continued to score, hitting a boundary to take them to 10 away from the target and within touching distance of victory.

With six needed Markram looked to secure the final runs. But, after scoring 136 in total himself, Markram was only undone by a fine catch from Travis Head at full stretch off Josh Hazlewood's bowling.

His contribution though was at the heart of South Africa's win, as Kyle Verreynne provided the final strike as they beat Australia by five wickets.

"I'm just relieved," said Verreynne, who almost gave up his wicket with a wild swing shortly before he hit the winning run. "Probably the most nervous I've been. Managed to get it over the line, incredible."

South Africa had moved from a portentous 213-2 overnight to 282-5, the second-highest successful run chase in the 141-year test history at Lord's.

Australia wouldn't relinquish the WTC mace easily, their relentless bowling attack pressured a South Africa side with an infamous history of blowing winning positions on big ICC stages. It became a tense finish on Saturday with South Africa rarely troubling the boundary.

But as they ticked through the overs the Australians became more desperate, using up three reviews with no return.

"Always great play against some of the best in the world," Markram said. "One of the most special days.

"Lord's is the place every test cricketer wants to play."

He also paid tribute to captain Bavuma. "A lot of it came from him. He's always led from the front, he's been incredible for us," he said. "He was never going to give up and found a way to score runs, really important runs."

Bavuma reflected: "We've worked hard for this moment. We came here with a lot of belief. Also with a lot of doubters."

South Africa was criticized before the final for its supposedly easier road - it didn't face Australia or England in a series in the 2023-25 WTC cycle - but it has won eight straight tests, its second longest streak in history, and half of them away from home.

"A special moment for us as a team and a special for everybody back home," Bavuma said. "We've gone through the heartache, we've gone through the disappointment.

"Hopefully this is one of many.

"We were happy that we able to perform like that," he added. "Rejoice in this moment and just be one. I'm sure the people back home will be celebrating with us."