James Anderson to captain Lancashire in their next two County Championship matches against Kent and Derbyshire
Tuesday 17 June 2025 17:08, UK
James Anderson will captain Lancashire for the first time in professional cricket when he steps in as skipper for the club's next two County Championship fixtures.
England's all-time leading Test wicket-take, 41, will deputise for Marcus Harris, who has returned to Australia for the birth of his second child.
Anderson will lead Lancashire - who sit second bottom of Division Two with five draws and two defeats from seven games - against Kent in Blackpool from Sunday and then for the match versus Derbyshire in Chesterfield from June 29.
The paceman has only played one Championship match this season - taking five wickets in the home clash with Derbyshire - after missing the early rounds due to a calf strain.
Anderson has, though, bagged 10 wickets in four Vitality Blast matches for the Red Rose county, with three-wicket hauls against Worcestershire, Northamptonshire and Durham.
He will become Lancashire's third red-ball captain this term, after Harris and Keaton Jennings, with the latter quitting after the club's poor start to the season.
Interim head coach Steven Croft, who is in temporary charge following the departure of Dale Benkenstein, said of Anderson to BBC Sport: " It is exciting for him and us.
"He has captained only once and that was in a pre-season tour T20 game in Dubai so it will be nice for Jimmy and nice for the lads. He has obviously got a lot to offer on and off the field.
"It will be a proud moment for him. It is not obviously all on Jimmy but it helps and his presence, particularly as captain, is a massive boost for the rest of the lads."