England vs India: KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant hit hundreds to set hosts stiff run chase of 371 on final day at Headingley

Contrasting, classy centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant combined to set England a stiff target of 371 to win the first Test against India at Headingley, with a thrilling fifth and final day in store.

Rahul's 137 - his ninth Test ton, and eighth overseas - was a masterclass in patience, concentration and touch, while Pant's 118 was typically destructive as he wrestled momentum away from England in the afternoon, becoming the first ever Indian batter to score hundreds in both innings against them.

Josh Tongue (3-72), just as he did in the first innings, tore through the tail - taking three wickets in four balls - as India were bowled out for 364, a late collapse of 6-31 to rival their 7-41 first time round.

Score summary - England vs India, first Test, day three India 471 all out after 113 overs: Shubman Gill (147 off 227), Rishabh Pant (134 off 178), Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 off 158); Ben Stokes (4-66), Josh Tongue (4-86) England 265 all out after 100.4 overs: Ollie Pope (106 off 137), Harry Brook (99 off 112), Ben Duckett (62 off 94); Jasprit Bumrah (5-83), Prasidh Krishna (3-128) India 364 all out after 96 overs: KL Rahul (137 off 247), Rishabh Pant (118 off 140); Josh Tongue (3-72), Brydon Carse (3-80) England 21-0 after 6 overs: Zak Crawley (12 off 25), Ben Duckett (9 off 11)

England, closing on 21-0, will fully believe they can pull off another memorable run-chase, six years on from the Ben Stokes-inspired 359 seen off on the same ground in the 2019 Ashes, and with memories fresh in the mind of their 378 chase against India at Edgbaston just three years ago.

England's fourth morning got off to the best possible start when India skipper, and first-innings centurion, Shubman Gill (8) chopped one on to his stumps to end Brydon Carse's opening over.

At that point, with India three down and the deficit only 98, England will have been eyeing a much more modest fourth-innings target, though Rahul and Pant had other ideas.

Both did provide England with early opportunities, Rahul dropped on 58 by Harry Brook at a wide second slip, while the start of Pant's innings was typically chaotic, as he flashed four over the slips to get off the mark and was grateful to an inside edge that spared his blushes on a Carse lbw shout when playing his 'falling ramp' to the England quick.

Though the India wicketkeeper would also benefit from a surprisingly gappy slip cordon after lunch that saw a couple of edges go unclaimed, he gradually grew into his innings and raced through the gears after bringing up his half-century.

From only 28 runs being scored in a tight, tense opening hour's play, and 63 across the entire first session, India suddenly scored 74 in a 10-over spell in the afternoon as Pant led the charge, hitting two sixes off one Shoaib Bashir over in that span.

Stokes dropped him on 75 in the spinner's next over, albeit a near-impossible chance diving to his left at cover that he did well to even get his left hand on.

Rahul ticked on through to a richly-deserved hundred and arguably his best ever in Test cricket, with Pant not far behind as he notched his seventh Test ton - five of those coming against England - but he turned down Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar's urging from the crowd for a second look at his somersault celebration in the match.

The 195-run partnership was finally ended when Pant holed out to wide long-on off Bashir (2-90) shortly before tea, with India's latest lower-order collapse coming with the fall of Rahul, chopping Carse (3-80) onto his stumps, in the final session.

Chris Woakes (1-45) claimed his first wicket of the Test, snapping up a sharp caught-and-bowled chance off Karun Nair (20), before Tongue's burst that saw off Shardul Thakur (4), Mohammed Siraj (0) - seemingly hurting his bowling hand in the process - and Jasprit Bumrah (0) in the same over.

Jadeja (25no) struck a couple of big blows to the boundary before Bashir wrapped up the innings and England set about their run chase, Zak Crawley (12no) and Ben Duckett (9no) safely negotiating a tricky six-over spell through to stumps.

There is still plenty of work to be done for the hosts, however, with the form of Bumrah - fresh from a five-for in the first innings - the uneven bounce and spin starting to appear in the surface, plus the prospect of rain on day five all potentially combining to scupper Stokes' side.

