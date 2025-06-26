England's Tammy Beaumont ready for tough test from young and inexperienced India

Tammy Beaumont believes India will be another step up for England when they go head to head in the T20I series, starting on June 28 live on Sky Sports.

World No 2 side England welcome third-ranked India for five T20Is followed by three ODIs in what will be a good test for Charlotte Edwards' side with the World Cup on the horizon.

England enter the series on the back of a dominant T20I series whitewash against West Indies, getting the new head coach's reign off to the perfect start.

For Beaumont, India represent a greater challenge in figuring out just exactly where England are as they ramp up preparations and she herself hopes to continue the good form she displayed against West Indies as she looks to improve her record against India.

"I think whenever you play India it is a good marker of where you are at as a team," Beaumont said.

"Obviously we have a big winter coming up with a World Cup in India, so they are definitely going to be a tougher test than West Indies were.

"I think having an extended series of five T20s and three ODIs is a really great time to test ourselves.

"They have got a young, inexperienced team that we probably haven't seen before but we know with the WIPL there is talent coming through thick and fast so it will be a tough series.

"India is a team I would love to have a better record against so that is what I will be targeting this series."

The last time England welcomed India back in 2022 there was a big dollop of controversy when India bowler Deepti Sharma dismissed Charlie Dean with a 'Mankad'.

Dean was run out at the non-striker's end as England attempted to close in on an unlikely victory, having been 115-9 but with Dean comfortable at the crease on 47, before Sharma took the bails off after entering her delivery stride.

The 'Mankad' dismissal was upheld by the third umpire and sealed a 16-run win and 3-0 series sweep for India, with Dean throwing her bat to the ground in tears as boos rang out from the crowd at the manner of the victory.

The reaction then spiralled, Sharma telling reporters she had giving Dean a warning before captain-at-the-time Heather Knight took to social media to refute the claims.

While the incident brought an injection of drama, Beaumont insists there will be no bad blood left over but England will make sure their bat is firmly behind the line.

"It is gone, it is in the past," Beaumont added.

"Charlie and Deepti have played on the same team at London Spirit. It happens.

"It is in the laws. Unless the laws change and become a little bit more obvious on what counts and what doesn't count then it is going to keep happening.

"We have to get on board with that unfortunately. I am sure externally there will be a lot of replays, especially the game at Lord's.

"We will be making sure our bat is behind the line when taking off and be playing it in a good, competitive spirit against India like we always do."

England squad for IT20 series against India

Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze) (captain), Em Arlott (Birmingham Bears), Tammy Beaumont (The Blaze), Lauren Bell (Hampshire Hawks), Alice Capsey (Surrey), Charlie Dean (Somerset), Sophia Dunkley (Surrey), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire Thunder), Lauren Filer (Durham), Amy Jones (The Blaze), Paige Scholfield (Surrey), Linsey Smith (Hampshire Hawks), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Surrey), Issy Wong (Birmingham Bears).

T20 international series at home to India (June-July)

First T20: Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Saturday June 28 (2.30pm)- Trent Bridge, Nottingham Second T20: Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Tuesday July 1 (6.30pm) - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Third T20: Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London

Friday July 4 (6.35pm) - The Kia Oval London Fourth T20: Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday July 9 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Fifth T20: Saturday July 12 (6.35pm) - Edgbaston, Birmingham

One-day international series at home to India (July)

First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

Wednesday July 16 (1pm) - Utilita Bowl, Southampton Second ODI: Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's, London

Saturday July 19 (11am) - Lord's, London Third ODI: Tuesday July 22 (1pm) - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

