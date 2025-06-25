County Championship: Jofra Archer takes wicket as Sussex draw at Durham in Division One

Jofra Archer took one wicket while all-rounder Danial Ibrahim notched an unbeaten 121 as Sussex drew at Durham after declaring on 322-6 in the Division One of the Rothesay County Championship.

The visitors had resumed play on 111-4 with a lead of 145 and successfully slowed the game down despite probing bowling from Matthew Potts (2-44) and Ben Raine (2-60).

Potts came closest to making a breakthrough when Ollie Robinson dropped John Simpson (85) on 77, as the teams remained lodged in mid-table.

Nottinghamshire stayed top of the table but their lead is now just two points after the draw with Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.

Yorkshire's first innings had stretched until lunch on day four thanks in part to an unbeaten 93 from Matthew Revis, helped by Finlay Bean's 224 earlier, as they were all out for 510, thus setting an insurmountable challenge for the leaders to overcome to take the win.

Ben Slater hit an unbeaten 74 for the hosts, the sixth consecutive innings in which he had passed 50, as they reached 148-1 before declaring.

Surrey, targeting a fourth successive title, had wrapped up a dominant nine-wicket win over Worcestershire on Tuesday.

A 215-run sixth-wicket partnership by Tom Westley (130no) and Michael Pepper (140) saved Essex from a third County Championship defeat of the season against Hampshire at Chelmsford.

Essex were still 26 short of making Hampshire bat again at 131-5 when the pair began their three-and-a-half-hour partnership, which carried them to 358-6 declared.

The visitors had enjoyed a lead of 157 after their first innings, but Pepper's 140 - his highest first-class score - and an unbeaten 130 from Westley took the game away from them, despite Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson finishing on 4-82.

Warwickshire had been set an unlikely target of 377 from 69 overs by Somerset at Edgbaston, the sides unsurprisingly coasting to a forgettable draw on the final day.

Tom Latham's 52 and Sam Hain's unbeaten 68 were all Warwickshire could muster after Somerset had extended their second innings to 229-8 in the morning.

In Division Two, leaders Leicestershire stayed unbeaten but Glamorgan denied them a sixth win in eight games.

It took a commendable effort from the visitors to deny the Foxes, as centuries from Sam Northeast (139) and Colin Ingram (133) contributed to a fourth-wicket stand of 225 at Grace Road.

Glamorgan were 92 behind and three wickets down at the start of the day, but Northeast's 139 and Ingram's unbeaten 133 helped them to a second-innings total of 342-6 when the declaration came.

Second-placed Derbyshire were made to settle for a draw despite 91 not out from Harry Came against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

The visitors had at one stage been 177-0, chasing 316, but their pursuit of victory was undone by Graeme van Buuren's 4-64. Anuj Dal's late 36 not out saw the visitors finish short on 296-8.

James Sales (108) and Luke Procter (107) shone as Northamptonshire successfully chased down Middlesex's 311 with 10 overs to spare at Wantage Road to claim victory.

Kent ended a run of four straight defeats and denied Lancashire a first win of the season in James Anderson's first match as captain, thanks to Grant Stewart's 130.

An eighth-wicket stand of 182 from Stewart and Joey Evison helped Kent hit back from a slow start to their second innings to finish on 328-8. Australian off-spinner Chris Green took 4-104.

Farbrace: Archer one of the best in the world

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace says Jofra Archer is one of the best in the world and will give England a great chance in their third test against India.

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace says England will be better with Archer's bowling and believes he is "one of the best in the world".

"Whether it's England, India, Australia, New Zealand, you want the best players in the world to be playing, and Jofra is one of the best players in world cricket," he said.

"He's been unbelievably unlucky with injuries over the last few years, but the one thing that I can't praise him enough for is what he helps us with at Sussex.

"Even when he's not playing, he's brilliant around our team. He's great around our lads, he shares his experience. He's a very upbeat character, and we all just want to see him back on the field.

"He just loves playing the game, he loves bowling and England will be a better team to have Jofra Archer available to play in the rest of this series and hopefully the Ashes in the winter. That will give England a much better chance of winning but equally we've got to be careful and everyone's got to be careful with him.

"But there were no restrictions; he was able to bowl whatever he wanted.

"He bowled 18 overs in the first innings, came through it well, and seems to be in good form since.

"Let's hope that he can keep building towards playing for England."

England's left-arm pacer Reece Topley said Archer has a "strange knack" for taking wickets.

"If anyone can do it, it's Jofra," Topley told Sky Sports News.

"He's got this strange knack that I think everyone wishes they had, where he's just got talent in abundance and can almost roll out of bed, bowl fast and shape it in the air, different ways.

"It's good to see him back bowling. I know that Test cricket is still big on his ambition list, so it'll be nice to see him out there in the whites."