Jofra Archer set to play in one of England's next two Tests against India - but will he return at Edgbaston?
Will Jofra Archer make England Test return at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports from July 2? Rob Key says "all options" available with fast bowler set to play against India in either Birmingham or at Lord's? "He could bowl the first ball of the [Edgbaston] Test. All options are available"
Friday 27 June 2025 14:49, UK
Jofra Archer is likely to play in one of England's upcoming back-to-back Tests against India, ECB managing director of men's cricket Rob Key confirmed to Sky Sports News.
Fast bowler Archer has not featured in a Test match since February 2021 due to shoulder and back injuries but is in the squad for the second game of the series against India at Edgbaston from July 2, with the third match to follow at Lord's from July 10.
Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain says picking the 30-year-old in Birmingham from Wednesday would be a "gamble" after he played his first red-gall game in four years for Sussex against Durham in the County Championship, with the match finishing on Wednesday.
But Key is confident Archer is ready to resume his Test career immediately.
He said of the seam bowler: "I would imagine [that he will play one of the next two Tests]. As I stand here now that's where it's heading, but who knows?
"He could bowl the first ball of the [Edgbaston] Test. All options are available.
"The amount of work Jofra has put in over the last six months almost… There is a point where your [bowling] loads are there because of the building up you've been doing.
'It's about getting your bowlers out there as much as possible'
"We have to be careful with all of our bowlers but if you didn't want bowlers to get injured you would never play them.
"That's not what it's about. It's about getting your bowlers out there as much as possible so they can impact games of cricket."
If not selected at Edgbaston - England usually name their side two days out from a game - Archer could play in the final stages of Sussex's next Championship fixture at home to Warwickshire, which runs from Sunday to Wednesday at Hove.
Key added: "There is a chance he could play in the Championship if we think that is the best thing or it might be that if he doesn't play at Edgbaston having him around is the best thing."
On Archer's red-ball return for Sussex, in which he took 1-32 from 18 overs, pinning Durham batter Emilio Gay lbw, Key said: "It was a question of could he hit his straps and could he get up to a decent pace, which we felt he did.
"Jofra is such a talent and was straight on the money.
"You need a lot of different things to be a world-class bowler and he has all of them - pace, release point, skill, accuracy."
England vs India Test series ☀️
All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports
- First Test, Headingley - England won by five wickets
- Second Test: Wednesday July 2 - Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston
- Third Test: Thursday July 10 - Monday July 14 - Lord's
- Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23 - Sunday July 27 - Old Trafford
- Fifth Test: Thursday July 31 - Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval