Jofra Archer misses training due to family emergency as England name unchanged team for second Test vs India

England named an unchanged team for the second Test against India at Edgbaston after fast bowler Jofra Archer missed training due to a family emergency.

The 30-year-old is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday in preparation for the second Test at Edgbaston as England look to strengthen their grip on the five-match series, but captain Ben Stokes will be leading an Archer-less side into battle.

Archer was called up to England's squad after the side secured a thrilling five-wicket victory in the series opener at Headingley last week.

England XI to face India in second Test Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, ⁠Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

Archer has not played Test cricket since February 2021 and played his first red-ball match after four years in Sussex's County Championship draw against Durham at Chester-le-Street last week.

Whenever his Test return comes, fellow England bowler Chris Woakes is excited to have Archer back around the team and believes his best days are still ahead of him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Woakes discusses Jofra Archer’s return to test cricket following his absence due to injury

He said: "Brilliant for Jof, brilliant for us as a team. It is a big boost to have him back.

"When Jof is around he adds a lot to the group, not only as a player but as a person and as a character. He's obviously had a tough journey over the last few years with his injuries and it's credit to him the hard work he's put in to be back in this position to be able to hopefully play Test cricket again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at Jofra Archer's six-wicket haul for England against Australia at Headingley during the 2019 Ashes

"More delighted for him than us really because I know how hard it is to go through long spells of injuries. We haven't had the lay offs he's had but even just a niggle here and there it can be hard mentally, so full credit to him and the opportunity to play for England again.

"His best is probably still ahead of him. I'm sure he's chomping at the bit to get back out there and show people what he has already done in the whites.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain would wait until the third Test at Lord's to unleash Archer against India

"We all know how good he can be but he's at an age where his best is still ahead of him, which is exiting for him and us.

"Hopefully when he does get back out there it will be great to have him back and great for the fans."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England captain Michael Vaughan says he would not rush Archer back into Test cricket

England vs India Test series ☀️

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports