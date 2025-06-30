 Skip to content

County Championship: Dom Sibley hits triple ton as Surrey rack up county record 820-9 against Durham

Dom Sibley hit 305 off 475 balls at The Oval, and was helped by other familiar England faces Sam Curran (108), Dan Lawrence (178) and Will Jacks (119); 820-9 is Surrey's highest-ever county score, beating a record from 1899

Monday 30 June 2025 17:22, UK

Dom Sibley's marathon 305 came in Surrey's record-breaking total of 820-9 declared against Durham
Surrey hit their highest score in county cricket history against Durham on Monday, with a mammoth 820-9 declared aided by a triple century from Dom Sibley and tons from Dan Lawrence, Will Jacks and Sam Curran.

Surrey's previous highest total in their 180-year history was 811 at The Oval back in 1899, but the home batters ripped into Durham's attack in a County Championship first innings onslaught that lasted five sessions.

Sibley, the former England opener, hit 305 from 475 balls in a knock that included 29 fours and two sixes.

He was joined for big partnerships by other familiar England faces, putting on 170 with Curran (108 off 124 balls) for the third wicket, 334 with Lawrence (178 off 149) for the fourth and 133 with Jacks (119 off 94) for the fifth before his dismissal.

Will Rhodes was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with 3-131, with George Drissell going for 247 runs from his 45 overs.

Sibley is the County Championship's leading run-scorer this year, with 975 runs at an average of over 75.

Surrey, who have won the title for the past three seasons, are currently second in Division One and undefeated this season, while Durham sit sixth.

More to follow...

